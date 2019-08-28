News More News
V-Cast: Talking season is over, it's time for football

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

EAST LANSING - Students are back, the sidewalks are full, lofts are going up in the dorms and it’s football's opening week at Michigan State University.

SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk count down the hours until Friday's season opener against Tulsa in this edition of the SpartanMag V-Cast (29 minutes).

After going in-depth about news from Tuesday's press conference and practice interviews, Comparoni and Konyndyk discuss Tulsa's strengths and potential matchup challenges for the Spartans.

