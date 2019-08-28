EAST LANSING - Students are back, the sidewalks are full, lofts are going up in the dorms and it’s football's opening week at Michigan State University.

SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk count down the hours until Friday's season opener against Tulsa in this edition of the SpartanMag V-Cast (29 minutes).

After going in-depth about news from Tuesday's press conference and practice interviews, Comparoni and Konyndyk discuss Tulsa's strengths and potential matchup challenges for the Spartans.

SpartanMag members, view the V-Cast HERE.