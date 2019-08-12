EAST LANSING - SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk check in following Monday's practice to share what they learned about Michigan State's first training camp scrimmage, which was one by the offense.

Although Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio was tight-lipped with scrimmage details, and his players were also frugal with specific information, there is evidence that the first scrimmage of camp was a significant step forward for the Spartan offense.

Beyond the scrimmage, Comparoni and Konyndyk discuss depth chart developments, the injury to freshman wide receiver Tre'Von Morgan as well as the recent addition of promising defensive tackle Jalen Hunt, a true freshman that had originally signed with Iowa before being released from his National Letter of Intent of concerns over eligibility.