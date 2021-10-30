V-Cast: Spartans turn tables on Michigan, riding run game to win
SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and associate editor Paul Konyndyk weigh in on Michigan State's dramatic 37-33 win over in-state rival Michigan in a match-up of previously unbeaten teams. With t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news