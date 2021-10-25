V-Cast: Comparoni and Konyndyk on Michigan Week
East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni and associate editor Paul Konyndyk check in from Spartan Stadium on Monday after Mel Tucker's weekly press conference. The Spartans, who...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news