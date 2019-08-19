V-Cast: Comp & Rico talk Michigan State Spartans football
SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and senior correspondent Rico Beard discuss the latest in Michigan State football from the Doug Weaver Indoor Facility.
In this V-Cast, Beard and Comparoni discuss captain candidates and news from last week's scrimmage.
