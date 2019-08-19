News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 23:59:23 -0500') }} football Edit

V-Cast: Comp & Rico talk Michigan State Spartans football

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

Get $75 in Adidas gear and 25% off your subscription (plus 3 FREE months) when you become a SpartanMag member today!

SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and senior correspondent Rico Beard discuss the latest in Michigan State football from the Doug Weaver Indoor Facility.

In this V-Cast, Beard and Comparoni discuss captain candidates and news from last week's scrimmage.

Not yet a subscriber?

Get $75 in Adidas gear and 25% off your subscription (plus 3 FREE months) when you become a SpartanMag member today!

Membership info: Sign up for SpartanMag.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow SpartanMag.com: Twitter | Facebook

Sunday night on SpartanMag LIVE:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}