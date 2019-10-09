News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 03:58:28 -0500') }} football Edit

V-Cast: Comp & Rico Cooney discuss the latest

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

EAST LANSING - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and SpartanMag senior correspondent Rico Cooney discuss the latest in Michigan State football following practice and interviews on Tuesday.

In this edition, Comparoni & Cooney discuss lessons learned at Ohio State, La'Darius Jefferson's decision to enter the transfer portal and the upcoming battle at No. 8 Wisconsin.

Not yet a SpartanMag Member?

Give SpartanMag a test run.

Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership. CLICK HERE to get started.

Use Promo Code: GoGreen

Membership info: Why join? | Questions?

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}