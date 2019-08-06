EAST LANSING - SpartanMag’s Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk unpack everything they heard and learned during Michigan State’s media day press conference, Monday at Spartan Stadium.

They go over it all:

* The buzz of improvement regarding Jacub Panasiuk, Elijah Collins and others. They talk MSU’s offensive line, MSU's preseason No. 20 ranking in the coaches poll, wide receivers and Brian Lewerke, plus true freshmen already making noise.