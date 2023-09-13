Enough of talking about phone calls and buyouts. Let's pick up the 3-2-1 Preview with taking a gander at what it will take for the Michigan State Spartans to stun the No. 8-ranked Washington Huskies , and what makes their offense so potent.

The 2021 Miami game

Back in the glory days of 2021, Michigan State played a game on a beautiful 218-degree (or at least it felt like it) day in Miami. The Spartans gave up 388 passing yards. They saw the Hurricanes get a whopping 29 first downs. And yet…they held them to 17 points in (what used to be) a signature win in the Mel Tucker Era.

The strategy here is two options: Force four turnovers like MSU did on that wonderful afternoon in Florida OR…three words I’m sure you are sick of reading: "Bend, Don’t Break."

It’s a lot to ask for to create four turnovers, but MSU will inevitably see UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throw for upward of 380 yards like Miami's D’Eriq King in 2021. Can the Spartans batten down the hatches in the red zone and limit the Huskies on their running plays and make them settle for field goals? Stay tuned.

An efficient run game

This is obviously something you want to see every game, but in games like this it REALLY matters. Washington’s offense can score in 17 seconds – how many times did we see that last year? The solution to mitigate that damage – move the ball on the ground and chew up as much clock as possible. These new running clock rules after first downs will only help with that, too.

Last year, MSU struggled with time of possession and picking up first downs, but with a running game on the shoulders of Nathan Carter, who currently leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (224), it should improve. Question is, will Jalen Berger or Jaren Mangham be healthy enough for this game? Being able to spell Carter at times will obviously be crucial to keeping him fresh.

Strong four-man rushes

I think the key to success won’t just be getting to the quarterback, but doing so with the four guys up front. Penix, in what feels like his 11th college football season (it's actually his sixth), is experienced enough to notice blitzes and throw it to the gaps the linebackers leave with his incredibly talented receivers.

The more panic for Penix, the merrier, and the more times the Spartans can do that with seven still in coverage the better.