Under Construction: Izzo adds 'OKG', pursuing elite class for '19
Belaire (KS) Sunrise Christian Academy forward Malik Hall (6-8, 215) has a skillset and demeanor well-matched to the Big Ten and the Michigan State program. "In Malik Hall, we have one of those guy...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news