Ty Rodgers puts on a show at Trine University
ANGOLA, Ind - Grand Blanc small forward Ty Rodgers (Class of 2022) was the best player on the floor at Trine University’s team showcase on Thursday. Rogers dazzled on both ends of the floor for a B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news