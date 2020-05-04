The next crop of talent in the state of Michigan starts with two Quarterbacks in the class of 2023.

Dante Moore might be one of the top Quarterback prospects to come out of the state of Michigan in quite some time. The freshman coming off a season where he stepped into the Varsity starting spot at one of the most premier high school programs in the state at Detroit King, led the Crusaders to a State Runner-Up finish. He passed for 2,731 yards and had 33 touchdowns.

Since wrapping up his freshman season, Moore has seen his recruitment continue to heat up as he now has 11 offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Michigan State among others. Michigan State has put themselves in a good position going forward offering the young QB early in the Mel Tucker era, although there's a long time and a lot more recruiting to do between now and December 2022.

Drew Viotto is the other QB that has been a fast-riser in recruiting so far in his young High School career. Viotto already has two offers, both coming from schools in the MAC in Central Michigan, and Bowling Green.

Viotto's High School career has been a little different than Moore's so far where he came in behind Zach Trainor at Walled Lake Western who is going into his senior season and is considered a top five QB in Michigan in the class of 2021.

Viotto is a little bit more of a wait-and-see player seeing he will be limited on playing time this fall, but has promise considering he already has received two Division 1 offers and has the tools and size at a young age. Last year Viotto threw for 2,234 yards and 22 touchdowns and had a completion percentage over 75% playing at the JV level while dressing to backup the Varsity throughout the playoffs.