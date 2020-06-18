SpartanMag - Two Spartans test positive for COVID-19, one quarantined on campus

Three days after testing 124 student-athletes, Michigan State announced on Thursday that one Spartan student-athlete tested positive and will be isolated on campus for a period of 10 to 14 days.

Additionally, according to the press release, one student-athlete did not report to campus after testing positive at home last week. The student-athlete is recuperating at home with the support of family and plans to return to campus once fully recovered.

Sources tell SpartanMag.com that at least one of the two who have tested positive is a scholarship football player.

No athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.

As for the other 123 student-athletes who returned to campus on Monday, housing will be arranged for them based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others, according to the press release. The players who were tested on Monday include players from the Michigan State football team, Michigan State men's and women's basketball teams and Michigan State women's volleyball team.

Student-athletes will continue to check in with athletic training staff on a daily basis, “with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs,” according to the press release.

The press release continued:

Student-athletes who tested negative will undergo a second round of testing on June 22. A second negative test result is required before being cleared to take part in voluntary workouts.

Further testing and physician follow-ups will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

According to a return-to-campus plan revealed by Michigan State on June 4, the 123 Michigan State student-athletes who are back on campus will self-isolate at their on-campus of off-campus housing through Monday.

After the results of Monday's second round of testing, Michigan State athletes will be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts. Student-athletes will be split into small workout groups based on the individuals with whom they live.

Per NCAA rules, voluntary, on-campus athletically related activities are permissible. Strength and conditioning coaches and athletic trainers may be present. Coaches may not be involved in a student-athletes workout. Through June 30, virtual non-physical activities (e.g., team meetings, film review, chalk talk) are permissible in all sports up to eight hours per week with one day off.

Freshmen and newcomers for football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball are scheduled to return on June 29. Hockey student-athletes will return to campus to begin their testing on July 6. Additional sports will return at a later date.