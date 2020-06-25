Two Michigan State athletes tested positive to the COVID-19 virus as a result of Monday’s test, the university announced on Thursday.

An additional student-athlete will be required to quarantine for 14 days after contact tracing revealed close contact with an individual who tested positive.

Michigan State tested 114 athletes on Monday, including members of the Michigan State football team, and men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The two who tested positive will be isolated for 10 to 14 days.

No athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.

Monday’s tests were the second round of tests at Michigan State. The university began testing athletes who returned to campus on June 15.

One of 124 athletes who tested last week came up positive. That athlete, which SpartanMag.com has learned is a scholarship football player, is in quarantine for at least 14 days and will re-test in the future.

Three roommates of that individual have also been quarantined.

That brings the total to seven student-athletes in quarantine, three of which tested positive at Michigan State.

An eighth Spartan student-athlete tested positive in his or her hometown more than a week ago and did not return to campus for Michigan State’s June 15 testing.

Individuals who tested negative in both rounds are now permitted to take part in voluntary workouts. For workouts, Michigan State athletes will be split into small groups based on the individuals with whom they live.

Housing will be arranged for the two who tested positive this week, the university said in a press release issued on Thursday afternoon.

The university said those who tested positive will have daily check-ins with athletic training staff, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs.

The university said further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to the positive-test athletes returning to any level of workouts.

The Ingham County Health Department will continue to conduct further contact tracing.