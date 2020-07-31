SpartanMag - Two greats, one common enemy

The greatest basketball coach in Michigan State history met up with the greatest golfer in history and it didn’t take long for them to find something in common.

Tom Izzo and Jack Nicklaus have a common enemy - Wolverines.

Whe Izzo played a round of golf at the Pro-Am event on Thursday as part of the PGA Tour Champions tournament at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, MSU’s Hall of Fame basketball coach had a chance to rub elbows with the 80-year-old Nicklaus, who was won more major golf tournaments than anyone in history.

Izzo, an all-around sports nut and a pretty good golfer when his game is on, said meeting The Golden Bear was a bucket list opportunity.

Nicklaus’s Twitter page on Friday posted a short conversation between Nicklaus and Izzo at Warwick Hills.

“Jack and I are alike,” Izzo said as he looked into the camera. “We both don’t like the team up north. And Barbara (Nicklaus) is in on that too, by the way.”

Mr. and Mrs. Nicklaus are graduates of the Ohio State University.

“Obviously I’ve been a great admirer of yours what you’ve done with your kids,” Nicklaus told Izzo.

“Aw, thanks man,” Izzo said while looking to the ground, as both legends wore ballcaps and golf attire.

“You have good kids,” Nicklaus said.

“We have good kids, yes,” Izzo said. “We’ve hung in there. We’ve been consistent.”

Small talk quickly steered toward another area of familiarity for Izzo - his willingness to humbly acknowledge faults.

“We haven’t won that second one yet but we’ve been consistent and I think that’s what you look for, right?” Izzo said.

“What do you mean the second one?” Nicklaus responded.

“The second National Championship,” Izzo said. “We’ve been knocking on that door.”

“You only won one?” Nicklaus said.

Awkward? Not with Izzo. He owns his shortcomings and offers them up for fodder.

“We’ve been there eight times but we have only won one,” Izzo said.

“I didn’t realize you’ve only won one,” Nicklaus said.

“I guess that means I’m not getting it done on Sunday, right? Monday for me, but Sunday for these (golf) guys.”

A bystander offered Izzo a golf-analogy caveat by saying Michigan State has at least been in the tournament’s final pairing quite often.

Izzo loudly repeated it with a laugh, “Yeah, I’ve been in that last pairing!”

Earlier in the day, Izzo played in the Pro-Am with 33-time PGA tournament winner Jay Haas, who won an NCAA National Championship as a golfer at Wake Forest. No word on how Izzo scored, but it didn’t sound pretty.

“I didn’t play real good, but I had a lot of fun,” Izzo said.

“He didn’t have his best day,” Haas told WJRT Channel 12 in Flint. “I think the course played pretty long ofr him, but what a great guy. I loved playing with him. I’ve been a fan as a spectator, watching him on the sidelines. I just enjoyed being with him. He was no disappointment in that regard and we had a great day on the golf course.”

Back at his day (or night) job, Izzo is awaiting public decisions from rising senior Xavier Tillman and rising junior Aaron Henry as to whether they will return to Michigan State for a potential 2020-21 season, or remain in the NBA Draft. Monday is the deadline for underclassmen to finalize their decisions to enter the draft. Tillman is expected to announce his decision on Sunday.

Sources tell SpartanMag.com that Izzo has had conversations with Henry about his decision as recently as late this week.

Izzo has long contended that whatever decision Tillman makes, it will be a well-researched, intelligent one. Tillman is projected by many observers to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. Henry is a potential late second-round pick, but is no lock to get selected.

With Tillman and Henry on the “wait and see” list, NBCSports.com has Michigan State ranked the No. 5 team in the country for the 2020-21 season.