Two desperate, motivated teams set to clash at Breslin today

East Lansing, Mich. – Let’s get this out of the way first.

If the No. 19 Michigan State men’s basketball team can’t find a way to upend No. 12 Illinois at noon (ESPN) on Saturday in Breslin Center, they’re probably out of the Big Ten title race.

Additionally, if the Spartans can’t find a way to split the season series with the Illini – MSU (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) suffered a gut-wrenching one-point loss at Illinois (18-7, 11-4) back on Jan. 25 – this team may be in jeopardy of falling out of a Top 5 seed line in the NCAA Tournament, which begins on March 15.

These are two realities that weren’t even on the Spartans’ radar back in December and January, when MSU opened the Big Ten season with five-straight wins in the midst of a nine-game win streak.

Since then, a team of great promise has become one that has perplexed head coach Tom Izzo and the team’s rabid fanbase.

“People have no concept on how difficult the league is and winning on the road is damn near impossible,’’ Izzo said lamenting his team’s woes of late.

Translated, that means since Jan. 15, MSU has suffered three losses of two points or less, and been blown out by 21 points in a game at Rutgers.

Izzo’s teams, from his championship teams to his middling teams, have been built on toughness, passion and physicality. The Spartans showed renewed merit in those areas during a hearty 76-61 victory over Indiana at home a week ago. However, Izzo said he was shocked that the Spartans took a sep backward in those voluntary departments during a 62-58 loss at Penn State on Tuesday. Michigan State blew a 14-point lead in allowing a mediocre Penn State team to score a hurtful defeat

“I did not like the way we competed, I did not like the toughness we showed and did not like the mental fortitude we showed in that game (against Penn State),” Izzo said. “We are working on that. We have great guys, not good, great.’’

But he wants tough guys, and focused guy.

Attaining an Izzo-level of toughness is going to be difficult for this roster. But there is no excuse for inconsistent levels of focus and passion.

And here are the Spartans, having lost three of four games, with MSU in a struggle to even gain a seat at the double-bye table for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which begins on March.

And then, there’s this other phrase that has crept into the DNA of the 2021-22 team – “getting punked.’’

A reference to opponents being able earn victories against the Spartans because of the team’s lack of physicality in key moments in games. Izzo used that word to describe Penn State’s late rally against Michigan State, and Wisconsin’s 70-62 victory over the Spartans on Feb. 8.

The Spartans, presently in sixth place in the Big Ten standings, have games left against three, maybe four teams that are in line to make the NCAA Tournament and if they can’t find a way to right the ship against Illinois, forging a winning record in the remaining games could begin to look like an unlikely challenge.

In the meantime, Izzo and the Spartans are pushing to harness a level of consistency that has eluded them all year.

“We are making some progress, we just can’t sustain it,’’ Izzo said. “And that is going to be what the end of the year is for. We don’t have to make major adjustments. We’re just not doing quite enough to win the close games.”

Resolve remains strong.

“We’re going to find a way to win,” Izzo said. “We’ve just got to have that mental and physical toughness.’’

Leading the charge, as MSU tries to recover from a Tuesday loss at Penn State, are senior wing Gabe Brown and junior forward Malik Hall.

Brown leads the Spartans in scoring at 12.1 points a game, with Hall as the only other double-figure scorer at 10.2 a contest off the bench.

Brown has scored in single figures in five of the last six games. He is just 4-of-21 from 3-point range in those games. The outlier was a red-hot 20-point performance during the blowout at Rutgers. He was 6-of-7 from 3-point range in that game, which gave reason to believe he had broken out of a mid-season shooting slump. However, he has cooled back down in the three games since then. Michigan State needs a return to the form Brown showed in the first 17 games of the year.

Senior forward Marcus Bingham is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.3 a game, while sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard leads the team in assists at five per game.

Bingham is averaging 9.5 points a game, while Hoggard adds 6.4 points a contest.

Bingham was benched for the final eight minutes of the Penn State game after missing a defensive box-out and allowing a put-back. Izzo has been imploring Bingham to play better focus and passion, and as much physicality as Bingham’s thin frame can muster.

Freshman guard Max Christie is the team’s third-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game, while redshirt senior wing Joey Hauser contributes seven points and 5.8 rebounds a contest and junior guard Tyson Walker comes in at 7.3 points and 4.2 assist per outing.

MSU also has junior forward Julius Marble, who led the Spartans’ offense against the Nittany Lions with 14 points and eight rebounds, adding 6.2 points per game.

All of MSU’s offensive numbers won’t mean a thing if it can’t find a way to corral Illini junior big man Kofi Cockburn, who enters Saturday’s showdown averaging a team-leading 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds a game.

Bingham has bothered Cockburn in past meetings, including the Spartans’ upset of Illinois late in the 2021 season. However, the two didn’t meet in these teams’ game earlier this season as Cockburn was out due to a concussion.

Graduate student guard Alfonso Plummer contributes 14.9 points a game, and is a terrific shooting threat from deep. Trent Frazier, the Illini’s top assist man at four per game, adds 12.4 points per game and played lock-down defense on Christie in the first meeting.

The Illini are getting 9.9 points a game from graduate student guard/forward Jacob Grandison.

The Illini, who have had some troubles of their own lately - losing two of their last three, including a 70-59 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday. Illinois was 6-of-23 from 3-point range in that game and was out-rebounded by Rutgers, 46-28.

Michigan State hasn’t been beating anyone on the boards lately, and needs an awakening in that area in this game. But they’ll do it against a talented, sharp-shooting, well-coached team.

“I think Brad (Underwood) is a hell of a coach,” Izzo said. “I think his team plays hard. I love Frazier. Frazier and (Da’Monte) Williams are fifth- and sixth-year guys. It’s probably the oldest team in the league. It’s a good team, a different team but Frazier stirs the drink. He can spray the ball, he can guard the ball, he can shoot the ball and he knows when to get the ball into Kofi.

“Williams is the glue. He’s the steadying force. He plays defense, he takes shots when he needs to and then of course they get Plummer a transfer who shoots the ball. He’s got the deepest range of anybody we’ve played in a long time.





“Grandison has really come on to be a good tough matchup as a 6-6 four-man that can do some things and can shoot it.’’

The Illini, who have lost nine of their last 15 matchups with MSU, step into Breslin with a plus-7.4 rebound per game. MSU comes in at plus-6. Those are solid numbers for the season, but both teams have wavered from the rebounding success they enjoyed earlier in the season.

So the Spartans have lost three of four, and the Illini have lost two of three. Both teams have motivation to play with desperation.

“We get who a lot of people picked No. 1 (in the Big Ten) but they’ve had some injuries and some things they’ve had to deal with,” Izzo said. “So yeah, they’re good, but they’ve had a few issues. I hope they have one Saturday and I hope we have one of better games and if we do, I see no reason why we can’t win the game.’’







