'Something to Celebrate': Twenty-four straight NCAA Tourneys (25, really)

East Lansing, Mich. - Lupe Izzo asked Tom if he was going to have a watch party with his players on Selection Sunday.

Tom Izzo thought about it for awhile, and realized it had been a long time since he and the Spartans have had one.

Last year, with the Covid crunch going around, team activities were kept to a minimum. The year before, there was no Selection Sunday, due to Covid. The year before, Michigan State played in the Big Ten Championship game on Selection Sunday, so bracket announcements came when they were practically on the way to the airport.

Izzo hadn’t watched the bracket announcements with his team at their home base of the Breslin Center since March of 2018. So he gathered the team together on Sunday night and they watched it with a measured level of excitement, ambition and appreciation as the Spartans drew a No. 7 seed and Davidson as a first-round opponent on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

Not counting the canceled 2020 tournament, Michigan State has now made it to 24 straight NCAA Tournaments. That mark is tied with Duke for the third-longest NCAA Tournament streak in men’s college basketball history. Next on MSU’s sights is North Carolina’s streak of 27 years, which ended in 2010.

“I look at it as 25 years straight because we were in the year they didn’t have it,” Izzo said. “That’s an accomplishment that I think just kind of goes by the way side.

“Maybe it was a good slap in the mouth today to say you’d better start appreciating what you get because Duke and Kentucky last year were watching,” he said of two powerhouses who failed to earn a bid in 2021. “I have to start realizing that it is a privilege. It is something to celebrate. It is something to feel good about.”

MSU’s streak is the second longest current streak in the country, trailing Kansas (32).

“I’m not just happy that we are in the tournament, I’m happy that we are playing better,” Izzo said.

The Spartans are coming off an encouraging run in the Big Ten Tournament, beating Maryland and co-Big Ten champion Wisconsin before falling to No. 3 seed Purdue on Saturday.

“I think our players are excited,” Izzo said. “I think they have been dragged through the dirt by everybody, by fans, by media, definitely by their coach. But I also think they have figured out in the last four or five games how important it is that everybody does their job.”

Izzo drove home those ideas on Sunday when going over game film, prior to the bracket announcements.

“That’s what the meeting was about today,” Izzo said. “If you are supposed to come off a screen tight, do that. If you’re supposed to roll, then roll.”

Izzo is trying to make as many late-season adjustments and corrections as possible. There is good confidence and energy with the Spartans having won three of their last four, after losing seven of of their previous 10.

“The whole thing is how can we improve the fastest to make a difference?” Izzo said. “You can’t make improvements on your jump shot. It’s even hard to improving your turnovers. What is easy to improve is: Are you screening better? Are you rolling better? Are you stepping up on ball screens or trailing?

“We have to get back to playing our kind of defense, getting back to running the ball, and guarding ball screens right.”

MSU’s defense showed noticeable improvement through most of MSU’s back-to-back games against Maryland then took a monstrous leap in the upset victory over Wisconsin on Friday.

Izzo is looking for more gains in The Big Dance.

“So I thought we had a really good session (about it),” Izzo said. “I think our players are excited.”

As for Davidson (26-7), the regular season champion from the Atlantic 10:

“They are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country and are very deserving of being in (the NCAA Tournament),” Izzo said. “When you don’t win your conference championship and you get in, that kind of tells you how good you are.

“I am more worried about us than anybody,” Izzo added. “When you’re at Michigan State, you are trying to win the weekend, not just the (one) game. That works easier when you area a 1, 2 or 3 seed and you figure you are going to get out of the first game most of the time.

“We will still do that. You kind of prepare for three teams a little bit.”

No. 2 seed Duke (28-6) will play No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton (21-10) in the other half of the bracket.

That sets up the possibility of Izzo facing Mike Krzyzewski, one of the most famous coaches in American sports, who is retiring at season’s end.

“It would be exciting, it would be an honor,” Izzo said of the prospect of facing Duke and Krzyzewski in the second round. “The best part would be that we won the first game, cause that’s going to be a dogfight, I promise you.”