Turning Point: X-Man Marked the Spot, Harvey capitalized
EAST LANSING - Maryland led 16-13 and Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin had just missed a 45-yard field goal with 2:22 left in the third quarter when Terrapin running back Anthony McFarland broke free for a 43-yard run down the left sideline.
He had busted out for a 63-yard TD run a few minutes earlier. Now he was on the loose again for what was nearly a TKO blow for the Terrapins, but turned out to be a veiled turning point moment for the Spartans in MSU’s 19-16 victory over Maryland, Saturday at Spartan Stadium - a victory that made Michigan State bowl eligible at 6-6.
First of all, let’s rewind to the the 63-yard TD run. Michigan State was in man-to-man with a single safety deep. When McFarland bounced outside on a power, Michigan State money linebacker Noah Harvey was supposed to scrape-exchange to contain the outside. He cut it just a little bit too thin for a player of McFarland’s speed.
McFarland bounced to the outside into the space Harvey was supposed to host. Harvey was caught in the wash, inside.
After bouncing outside, McFarland outran Mike linebacker Tyriq Thompson to turn the corner. From there, Michigan State had only one safety deep rather than the base two, due to playing cover-one/man-to-man. That safety, Henderson, was sealed to the inside by a block.
Cornerback Shakur Brown was blocked to the ground by a wide receiver. It’s hard to play run defense when you’re in press coverage and you think the receiver is going out on a pass route when actually he intends to block you. Brown found that out. He jumped up to his feet and tried to catch McFarland, but couldn’t reel him in.
So what went wrong on that 63-yard run? It was a combination of structure and technique. The technique wasn’t perfect in the front seven, allowing McFarland to get out. From there, the structure of single-safety/man-to-man left Michigan State with less of a safety net in the back end.
There’s nothing wrong with playing single-safety/man-to-man on occasion. Michigan State likes to mix it in from time to time. Michigan State just happened to do so on a play when McFarland bounced loose.
You could argue Michigan State wasn’t wise to play man-to-man against a team that wasn’t accurate enough through the air to dissect a zone defense and whose most explosive threat was the run game. Run plays break out more dangerously against man than zone. The 63-yard TD was testament to that.
So Michigan State went back to its base quarters zone defense with occasional cover-three (thirds) zone for the rest of the game.
Michigan State didn’t play single safety/man-to-man (also known as cover-one) again until the very last play of the game.
But first came the turning point.
UNLIKELY TURNING POINT
It happened when McFarland got out for the 43-yarder. This was two drives after the 63-yarder.
This time, Michigan State was in zone. Maryland ran an RPO with a combination of zone blocking on the inside while the offensive tackles kicked back into a pass protection set. This gave Michigan State’s front seven conflicting keys.
Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams allowed a yard of movement to a double-team block. Williams is usually better against a quality double-team, but not this time.
Williams fought back and tried to regain ground to the line of scrimmage, but lost his balance and fell forward to the turf in the process.
This left Williams’ gap un-hosted. McFarland found daylight through Williams’ gap and was on the loose again.
Jacub Panasiuk was drawn upfield by the left tackle’s pass set. He transitioned back to run defense and nearly made a shoe-string tackle on McFarland as he escaped out, but was an inch short.
Harvey was dropping into zone coverage at the linebacker level after reading the pass set of the offensive tackles.
Transitioning to run defense, Harvey tried to converge outside-in onto McFarland and tackle him in space, but missed.
It was all up to Henderson.
A Maryland tight end again was in position to seal Henderson to the inside with a block. But Henderson quickly recognized the situation, defeated the block with a rip move, and took a perfect angle on the speedy McFarland.
With a downfield head start, Henderson was able to finally knock McFarland out of bounds at the Michigan State 30-yard line.
It didn’t look like a great play from Henderson at the time, because it came at the tail of a 43-yard gainer. But if Henderson didn’t play the crisis perfectly, it would have been a 73-yard touchdown, and a 23-13 Maryland lead with 2:10 to go in the third quarter.
If Henderson doesn’t make that play, Michigan State is probably not bowl-bound today.
Because Henderson made that tackle, the Spartan defense lived to play another set of downs, and soon turned the game around.
MAKING IT COUNT
On first down, Williams and Mike Panasiuk stood firm against double-team blocks on an inside zone. Jacub Panasiuk fit firm against a wham blocking tight end. And this time Harvey contained the outside with proper leverage on the scrape exchange. Gain of 2.
On second down, Maryland ran the same power play that sprang McFarland for the 63-yard TD. Again, Harvey leveraged the scrape exchange properly. He hit-and-shed the pull guard, got off that block and made the tackle for no gain. Harvey had room to operate because Mike Panasiuk two-gapped the left guard a yard back into the backfield, and play-side defensive end Drew Beesley was firm at the C-gap versus the pulling H-back.
Good football all the way around, with the Spartan Dawgs fighting off the ropes.
Then on third down, Harvey came on a blitz. Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson saw him coming and fumbled somewhere between trying to throw and tuck.
“When I saw him wide open, I was like, ‘I’m going to go get him,’” Harvey said. “I don’t know if he tried throwing it, tucking it, or whatever happened but God had me and did what he did.”
Michigan State turned a red zone defensive situation into a turnover.
Maryland wouldn’t get another first down the rest of the game. Michigan State would get nine.
Mike Panasiuk dominated the Terps’ second-to-last drive, and MSU’s three man rush and deep cover-three stopped Maryland’s first three plays of the final drive. Michigan State went man-to-man on Maryland’s final play and Henderson broke up a pass on fourth-and-five.
“That was a great feeling to finally get off the field,” said defensive end Kenny Willekes. “We’ve had a couple of opportunities to get off the field and win games for our team and we haven’t been able to do that. That kind of hurt us. That’s something we’ve been talking about, something we’ve been focusing on, closing it out in the fourth quarter, finishing game. To finally be able able to do that feels great.”
After the Henderson and Harvey plays, Michigan State drove for a pair of field goals, one which tied the game at 16-16 with 9:30 left, and another which provided the winning points at 19-16 with 2:14 left.
Brian Lewerke and his freshman pass catchers found a rhythm in the final two drives. Maybe they would have done the same and punched one in for a touchdown if they had been down by 10 points midway through the second half.
Nah, that’s doubtful. They needed Henderson to make that play, and for Harvey to make it stand up.