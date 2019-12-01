Go Here for the promo code and more info.

EAST LANSING - Maryland led 16-13 and Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin had just missed a 45-yard field goal with 2:22 left in the third quarter when Terrapin running back Anthony McFarland broke free for a 43-yard run down the left sideline.

He had busted out for a 63-yard TD run a few minutes earlier. Now he was on the loose again for what was nearly a TKO blow for the Terrapins, but turned out to be a veiled turning point moment for the Spartans in MSU’s 19-16 victory over Maryland, Saturday at Spartan Stadium - a victory that made Michigan State bowl eligible at 6-6.

First of all, let’s rewind to the the 63-yard TD run. Michigan State was in man-to-man with a single safety deep. When McFarland bounced outside on a power, Michigan State money linebacker Noah Harvey was supposed to scrape-exchange to contain the outside. He cut it just a little bit too thin for a player of McFarland’s speed.

McFarland bounced to the outside into the space Harvey was supposed to host. Harvey was caught in the wash, inside.

After bouncing outside, McFarland outran Mike linebacker Tyriq Thompson to turn the corner. From there, Michigan State had only one safety deep rather than the base two, due to playing cover-one/man-to-man. That safety, Henderson, was sealed to the inside by a block.

Cornerback Shakur Brown was blocked to the ground by a wide receiver. It’s hard to play run defense when you’re in press coverage and you think the receiver is going out on a pass route when actually he intends to block you. Brown found that out. He jumped up to his feet and tried to catch McFarland, but couldn’t reel him in.

So what went wrong on that 63-yard run? It was a combination of structure and technique. The technique wasn’t perfect in the front seven, allowing McFarland to get out. From there, the structure of single-safety/man-to-man left Michigan State with less of a safety net in the back end.

There’s nothing wrong with playing single-safety/man-to-man on occasion. Michigan State likes to mix it in from time to time. Michigan State just happened to do so on a play when McFarland bounced loose.

You could argue Michigan State wasn’t wise to play man-to-man against a team that wasn’t accurate enough through the air to dissect a zone defense and whose most explosive threat was the run game. Run plays break out more dangerously against man than zone. The 63-yard TD was testament to that.

So Michigan State went back to its base quarters zone defense with occasional cover-three (thirds) zone for the rest of the game.

Michigan State didn’t play single safety/man-to-man (also known as cover-one) again until the very last play of the game.

But first came the turning point.