East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker did not issue extensive comments about the fracas that transpired outside the Michigan State locker room following Saturday’s loss to Michigan.

The fracas involving several Michigan State players and at least one Michigan player had already ended by the time Tucker and other coaches approached the scene.

When Tucker met with media following the game, media members had shot and or viewed video of the incident and asked Michigan State’s head coach about it. It’s unclear whether Tucker had seen the video prior to his postgame press conference.

When asked what happened during the fracas, Tucker said: “I don’t know. I know it was a heated game. We are trying to get our guys in the locker room. We will have to try to figure out what happened.”

Video of the incident shows a Michigan player, believed to be sophomore defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows getting tossed from a doorway and back toward the Michigan locker room. Michigan State’s Angelo Grose, Zion Young and Tank Brown were involved in the incident.

Video of Tucker’s postgame press conference: