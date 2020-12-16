SpartanMag - MSU's class up to No. 23 in Rivals team rankings

East Lansing, Mich. - During Mel Tucker’s interview on Big Ten Network, Tuesday, Michigan State’s head coach drove home the idea of the Spartans being a national recruiting brand.

Tucker was asked about the fact that nine states were tapped as part of Michigan State’s 19-man recruiting class.

“We’re going to recruit nationally every year,” Tucker said. “Obviously we want to start in-state first and do a great job here in the state of Michigan, and in the Midwest, but we have national reach. Michigan State is a national brand and we have connections and relationships all across the country - East Coast, West Coast, north and south.

Wednesday's commitment and signature from four-star linebacker Ma'a Gateote elevated the Spartans’ standing in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings from No. 27 to No. 23. It moved Michigan State from No. 7 to No. 5 in the Rivals.com Big Ten recruiting rankings.

Tucker was asked if he felt defensive line is a strength in this class.

“I would agree,” Tucker said. “We made a point to bring in size. That was a point of emphasis for us. We wanted to get bigger. The average size of our defensive linemen is right around 6-6, 300, which is what we’re looking for.”

Defensive end Alex Okelo (6-6, 217) of Nashville, defensive end Tyson Watson (6-6, 260) of Warren, Mich., and Derrick Harmon (6-4, 325) of Detroit Loyola make up the Spartans’ d-line signees.

When asked about which players have a chance to make an early impact, Tucker looked to the defense.

“Derrick Harmon, Alex Okelo, Tyson Watson, all of these guys are going to have opportunities to play,” Tucker said. “I tell you what, you mentioned Ma’a. He is a guy that could come in and do some things.

“We are not afraid to play freshmen. We have shown that already this season. The best player is going to play. So whether it’s the quarterback position with Hampton Fay or a defensive back with a guy like Chuck Brantley, or a linebacker like Ma’a or Kevin Wigenton on the offensive line, all of these guys are going to have an opportunity to come in and show what they can do.”

As for Tucker’s philosophy as a recruiter, the first-year Michigan State head coach said: “Relentless. High-velocity and non-stop. Very authentic. I’m here to serve. I want to be very helpful. I want to be honest and up front.

“We have a culture here, a winning culture, a culture of accountability, attention to detail, a sense of urgency and when I recruit that needs to come across to the student-athletes and their families.”