East Lansing, Mich. - With Michigan State having lost three straight games, and getting a visit from a No. 3-ranked Ohio State team which blasted the Spartans last year, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was asked today what an upset victory would mean to his team on Saturday.

He said it’s not productive to think in those terms at this moment.

“That’s not our focus,” he said. “Our focus is not on the end result. The focus for us is on the process. What do we have to do today, the required work and the un-required work, to stack this day and then move to the next day in the process. We get to the game and we do that and we play the next play and the next play and the next play and we look at the scoreboard and see what it says.”

The scoreboard has been unkind to the Spartans since their 2-0 start against mid-major opponents. But Tucker is trying to direct tunnel vision toward improvement.

“I believe our best 60 minutes of football is ahead of us,” Tucker said. “We have a tremendous challenge this week.”

Ohio State has blown out four straight opponents since being tested by Notre Dame, 21-10, on Sept. 3.

The Buckeyes are 2-0 in the Big Ten with victories over Wisconsin (52-21) and Rutgers (49-10).

Last year, No. 6 Ohio State destroyed No. 9 Michigan State, 56-7 in a game in which the Buckeyes led 49-0 at halftime and could have named the final score if it wished.

Tucker said the focus isn’t on the end result, but the recipe has to begin with confidence.

“First of all, you have to believe,” Tucker said, when asked what’s needed to pull an upset. “And you have to strip the name off the jersey and go to work. Preparation. Go one play to the next. Just take it from the meeting room to the practice field. Do it so many times in practice where you can’t get it wrong in the game, and you take it to the game and take it one play at a time, never looking at the scoreboard.

“It starts with belief and it goes from there.”

Tucker indicated that belief was good at practice, Monday morning.

“We met as a team this morning and attitudes were great,” he said. “We just had our first practice of the week and we were very, very focused. Good energy. More determined, we were disciplined, there was a sense of urgency, communication was really good. Those are the things you are looking for.”

He saw inklings of progress in those areas during Saturday’s 27-13 loss at Maryland, but nothing close to a full 60 minutes of solid football.

Michigan State’s offense churned out 246 yards in the first half at Maryland, but only 75 in the second half.

“We started fast but we have to sustain drives and make more explosive plays,” Tucker said. “I don’t know that there was anything different. We have to execute better and more consistently and it’s not just him (quarterback Payton Thorne), but it’s everyone involved. We had a lot of drops and penalties that killed drives. We had missed opportunities. That all contributes to how it looks out there.”

Meanwhile, the Michigan State defense allowed only six points in the second half.

After a slow start on defense, Michigan State settled into playing a lot of two-deep zone and showed a degree of functionality with that approach. Michigan State wasn’t great at discouraging intermediate passes, but kept a lid on explosive plays in the second half and was able to halt drives inside the 35-yard line.

Aside from two missed tackles on a 68-yard run by Maryland running back Antwain Littleton, Tucker was asked if he saw improved same-page awareness from his defense in this game.

“I did see that,” he said. “The defense played better in the second half. We are seeing some improvement there. I see gaining more experience, learning how to play more together and that’s important to get the right group of guys together so that we can play sound, solid football, good team defense. You have to know your job and do it well and trust that the guy knows his job and he is going to do his job so that we can all play fast and be physical and trust what we’re doing, trust the call and go execute.”