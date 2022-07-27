Tucker touts chip-on-shoulder mentality ahead of '22 season

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has his team forward-focused coming off an 11-2 season that included a Peach Bowl victory over ACC champion Pittsburgh.

Tucker made it clear during his time at podium portion of Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday that his team is chasing a Big Ten Championship and that Michigan State's success last season was a step in the right direction, but nothing to be satisfied about.

“We have shifted our culture at Michigan State,” Tucker said. “It’s a culture that is rooted in a relentless mindset in everything we do. We did some good things, but nobody cares what you did last year. We certainly have a lot of work to do. We have improved tremendously this out of season and on the field. We are extremely hungry and we have a chip on our shoulder. We have a very high standard of performance and we have decided as a program to attack that standard every single day.”

Tucker reiterated Michigan State’s forward-looking focus when asked about Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi’s recent assertion that Pitt would have kicked Michigan State’s butt had record-breaking quarterback Kenny Pickett played in the Peach Bowl.

“I really prefer not to get into hypotheticals,” said Tucker tersely.

Predictably, Tucker was asked several questions about Michigan State’s liberal use of the NCAA transfer portal.

Tucker indicated that his program follows an NFL model when looking at the juxtaposition of high school recruiting and the transfer portal.The Spartans view high school recruiting as the foundation for their program, similar to the way NFL teams view the draft. Tucker says his program treats the NCAA Transfer portal as the equivalent of NFL free agency.

Doak Walker Award winning running Back Kenneth Walker III is the paragon of Michigan State’s success via the transfer portal. Walker’s experience at Michigan State has been a selling point with other transfers

"We just tell a story, we just tell his story,” Tucker said. “He saw an opportunity to come to Michigan State get better. His goal was to play in the NFL. He came in and he went to work. He did a great job in the weight room in the winter and it continued on through spring football.”

Tucker feels good about Michigan State’s two transfer running backs. He described Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger as a talented, versatile tailback, who has shown a high level of buy-in and begun to gel with his teammates and coaches. Tucker described Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard as an elite competitor with tremendous ball skills.

Tucker also touched upon his experience as a group of Big Ten players and coaches that traveled to Selma and Montgomery Alabama as part of an educational program earlier this summer. Tucker said that the trip enhanced his knowledge of the civil rights movement and the sacrifices that were made by those individuals that championed social justice.



















