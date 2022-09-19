East Lansing, Mich. – Mel Tucker is taking Michigan State’s 39-28 loss at Washington personally.

Tucker is not pleased that his defense gave up 397 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air to Washington quarterback Michael Penix, and he is shouldering some of the blame for the breakdowns in the Spartan pass defense as the guy who coaches cornerbacks.

“Hell yeah, I take it personal,” said Tucker during his weekly press conference on Monday. “Like I told the players, the resume is on the tape. Right now, I’m a horse shit football coach. That is honestly how I think about it. We’ve got to get better.”

In reflecting on Michigan State’s performance against Washington, Tucker does not believe that the Spartans had a bad gameplan for Washington. He does, however, believe that the Spartans did not play the way they had practiced ahead of their road match-up against a quality Pac-12 opponent.

Tucker characterized the performance as a rat-trap football game.

“Death by inches was the story of the day in all three phases,” Tucker said, “and it was what we call a rat trap where all camp and all week in preparation two plus two is four. You get in the game and you feel good about two plus two being four, and all of a sudden two plus two equals five or six. You knew it was four, so why’d you say it was five? That’s called a rat trap.

“We have to do a better job as coaches to make sure that doesn’t happen. That starts with me. We have to coach harder, smarter, with more intensity, and more detail. More sense of urgency so when we do go into the game that we don’t go rat trap.”

Tucker indicated that some of his personnel showed that weren’t ready to play in big games. He also indicated that some of the individuals that showed themselves not ready will not be playing in games until they prove themselves ready in practice.

“You learn a lot when you see guys play in games, that type of environment,” Tucker said. “It was very revealing. We learn from it and move on. It was very good to get our first practice in this morning for Minnesota because we have quickly move on and get that game behind us. It just makes you sick until you can really turn the page. But you have to move on.”