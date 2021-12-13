Tucker still 'uncertain' about Walker's participation in Peach Bowl

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker revealed no information about Kenneth Walker III’s plans for the postseason during Monday’s Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl invitation press conference at Spartan Stadium, but MSU’s head coach said the 10-2 Spartans will be revved up either way.

Walker, who won the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp (national player of the year) Award last week, has yet to announce whether he will play for Michigan State when the No. 10-ranked Spartans play No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

“A few days ago, we had a nice conversation,” Tucker said.

They talked about Walker’s unexpected exclusion from a top five invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. Only four were invited.

The subject of Walker’s participation surely came up in the conversation, but Tucker was guarded on revealing any information.

"I’m uncertain about him,” Tucker said. “I know he has been battling through some things. We will listen and have to continue to monitor."

Tucker acknowledged that other Spartans are also making decisions about bowl participation.

“He’s not the only one,” Tucker said. “It’s a fluid situation. We are going to get as many players ready to go as we possibly can.

“I have not heard anything from any of the healthy guys in terms of whether or not they are going to play. That could change as we go.”

Wide receiver Jayden Reed said following MSU’s season-ending victory over Penn State that he had never been involved in a major bowl game like the Peach Bowl and he was looking forward to it. However, he would be a candidate to possibly sit out and forgo his senior year in order to make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

"I'm not doing any types of sell jobs with our guys,” Tucker said. “If guys feel like they want to play, then they are going to play. If it's not in their best interest to play then I will support them."

Michigan State begins practice on Tuesday. Decisions would likely come prior to the outset of postseason practice.

Pittsburgh star quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, has said he is unsure if he will play.

“As a coach, we have to prepare for them to be at full strength and have all their guys play until we know anything differently,” Tucker said of the Panthers, who are ACC champions for 2021. “Sometimes we may find out on gameday. That is not going to diminish the excitement and intensity and importance of the game in my opinion. The first time the ball turns over, all that goes out the window. It’s game-on from there.”

Tucker provided no information on Nailor’s health and availability, nor the availability to Quavaris Crouch or Jarrett Horst. Crouch, a starting linebacker, missed the Penn State game, and Horst, a starting left tackle, has not played since the Michigan game.

When asked whether Michigan State will be closer to full health for the Dec. 30 game, Tucker said, “I would hope so. We have some time to heal up. There are some guys that we anticipate getting back. There are some guys that are out for the year who are not going to be back.

“We are going to be stronger and have more depth going into the game. We anticipate that.”

Second-string right guard Matt Carrick is out for the season with a lower body injury. Other than that, Michigan State players and coaches have not divulged individual health information.



