Tucker still mum on starting QB (and all other positions)

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker held true to his mode of operation since the day he was hired in February of 2020 by refraining to name a starting quarterback during Tuesday’s game week press conference.

Tucker has never released a depth chart, and that remained the case on Tuesday as the public is still in the dark in terms of who will start at quarterback for the Spartans, and at other positions, when Michigan State opens the 2021 season at Northwestern at 9 p.m. on Friday.

"I don't like to tell our opponents who we are playing or who they should expect to see,” Tucker said. “I prefer not to do that. I mean it makes sense, doesn't it?"

Sophomore Payton Thorne and senior transfer Anthony Russo competed for the starting job throughout the spring and August camp. Thorne, who started what turned out to be the final game of the 2020 season at Penn State, took first-string reps during April’s spring scrimmage and appeared to hold that edge during practice periods that were open to media this month, but Tucker wasn’t giving any hints.

Russo joined the team for spring semester after throwing for more than 6,000 yards and starting 26 games at Temple.

“We still have a few more days to prepare,” Tucker said. “We’re still in discussion and we will make the determination and then we will move forward.”

Tucker was asked if the quarterbacks have been informed who the starter is going to be.

“Yeah, they may know,” he said. “I mean I’m not going to lie to you. That’s something I won’t do.

“I don’t like to tell our opponents who we are playing or who they should expect to see. I prefer not to do that. I mean it makes sense, doesn’t it?”

MSU’s offensive players, including wide receiver Jalen Nailor and presumptive starting tailback Kenneth Walker III, a transfer from Wake Forest, remained neutral on the matter.

“I think we can adjust to either quarterback,” Nailor said. “It’s been great competition through the whole fall camp. Whoever is out there, they are going to do what’s best for the team and we are going to trust that they are going to lead us.”

“Either guy that gets in there,” Walker said, “they are going to have a great impact on us.”