SpartanMag - Tucker eyes ugpraded pass rush with help from Jordan, Wright

The common denominator on almost every championship defense in college and professional football is the ability to generate pressure with the defensive line alone.

Teams capable of pressuring without becoming overly reliant on or predictable with the blitz, have a significant advantage over defenses that are unable to generate four-man pressure.

The championship defenses of the Mark Dantonio era were known for outstanding play at defensive back, but the under-appreciated component of those elite defenses was the prowess of the defensive line. Although d-line play was arguably the most consistent position group for the Spartan defense during Mel Tucker’s first season as head coach at Michigan State, there was one glaring deficiency for the group, it’s inability to generate four-man pressure on a routine basis.

“We need to have speed off the edge,” Mel Tucker said. “You can’t really get pressure on the quarterback with four guys if you don’t have pocket push inside and speed off the edge. If you can’t get pressure with four guys, you have to rely on pressures and blitzes to get home and you are not going to be a very good defense if you have to rely solely on pressures to get to the quarterback.”

With guys like Jalen Hunt, Jacob Slade, and Dashaun Mallory returning at defensive tackle, Michigan State should be able to push the pocket inside. There is also confidence within the program that the addition of Duke transfer Drew Jordan (6-3, 285) will help Michigan State address the much-needed lack of an edge rusher.

“He is going to be able to give us what we need as a rusher off the edge, but he is also stout against the run as well,” Tucker said. “He is a good football player, and I believe that he is going to emerge as a leader. I’m really glad that he is here, and he was a huge acquisition for us.”

Michigan State hasn’t had a defensive end as big as Jordan since Lawrence Thomas played boundary end opposite Shilique Calhoun on a 2015 d-line that featured NFL talent at every position, and NFL caliber back-ups inside with Malik McDowell and Craig Evans, who left Michigan State prior to the 2016 season after a failed drug test per his own admission.

Thomas, however, was more of a run-stopper than an edge rushing threat. Michigan State is hoping to get both from Jordan, and don’t bet against him according to senior defensive end Drew Beesley, a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

“DJ is a very versatile guy. He is super strong, super athletic, and fast,” Beesley said. “He can play any position on the defensive line. He brings a very unusual skillset that not a lot of guys have. He is one of the bigger d-ends that I’ve played with, and for being a 270-pound guy he is really quick.”

Beesley has also been impressed Jordan’s commitment level when it comes to learning a new defensive scheme.

“He has a great work ethic,” Beesley said. “He always wants to get better. Me and him are always watching film together. We are trying to get him used to the new terminology that he is not used to yet.”

The tandem of Jordan and Beesley is a good place to start at defensive end, and the outlook gets better when veterans Jacub Panasiuk (6-4, 250) and Jake Camper (6-5, 255) are thrown into the mix. Panasiuk, a multi-year starter at defensive end, didn’t have the type of year that he would have liked as a senior during a 2020 season in which he was hindered by injuries. Camper, another guy that has struggled with injuries at different stages of his career, brings some experience and athleticism to the defensive end position.