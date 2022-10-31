East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker offered a statement of apology on Monday in reaction to Saturday’s fight between players in the tunnel at which followed the Spartans’ loss at Michigan, and suspended four players involved in the incident, but stopped short of giving additional comments, citing ongoing police and internal investigations.

The family of Michigan player Gemon Green, according to a report by ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, is planning to press charges.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said during the opening statement of his press conference on Monday “an apology will not get the job done in this instance.”

Harbaugh said video from the ABC tunnel camera, which at this point has not reached social media, “shows much more of what took place. I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. it’s clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut.”

Tucker read a prepared statement about the incident and didn’t deviate from it through his 27-minute press conference.

Earlier on Monday, Tucker announced the indefinite suspensions of four players seen involved in the altercation: starting defensive end Zion Young, starting nickel back Angelo Grose, second-string cornerback Khary Crump and second string defensive end Itayvion Brown.

“We are not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday,” Tucker said. “They are unacceptable. It’s also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game and we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university.

“We are deeply sorry. We are deeply sorry to both universities, our conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and of course all of our student-athletes, past and present. Out of respect to the integrity of the investigation, it would be irresponsible for me to comment further.

“Michigan State football is about integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” Tucker continued. “The incidents involving a small group of four players do not represent our culture.

“Our entire team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor. These suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. When we have a full report, I will address further actions if needed.

“I made the decision to suspend players based on video evidence that was provided to me and our athletic director yesterday. The suspensions will allow the players to receive academic support and medical services but they will not be able to attend any organized team activities, including meetings, practices, weight training or games.”

In the opening statement of Harbaugh’s press conference on Monday, Michigan’s head coach indicated that an apology will not be accepted.

“An apology will not get the job done in this instance,” he said. “There should be serious consequences for the many individuals who are culpable.”

Tucker was asked whether he was upset that other players didn’t try to stop the melee and what the incident says about the culture of the program.

“The culture as we define it is how we live and behave every day and that’s what our culture is and our culture was not represented in that way," Tucker said. "Without going into further details, because there is an ongoing investigation, I’m not going to be irresponsible and comment.”

When asked where he was while the fight was taking place, Tucker said: “I was one of the last Spartans to come off the field. My responsibility is to try to get our players off the field safely so all the players were ahead of me and I was pulling up the rear. When I got into the locker room, I addressed the team and did radio and before I got with you guys (the media) for the presser I was made aware that there was an incident but I didn’t have any specifics. I was able to gather information on Sunday morning and throughout the day our athletic director and the Big Ten Conference reviewed it and came to these conclusions and now there is an investigation and we are going to let that play out.

“Obviously we are sorry for what happened. We’re moving forward the best we can.”

Video on social media showed a Michigan fan reaching from the stands and patting Tucker on the head as Tucker entered the tunnel. Tucker reacted swiftly to being touched on the head and appeared to be extremely angry. When asked about that, Tucker said: “It was alarming but obviously there is an investigation, so I’m not going to be irresponsible and comment further on that.”

When asked how the image of the team and program can recover from this incident, Tucker said: “We are laser-focused on Illinois. That was a big part of our message this morning. What’s important is what we do next. We will focus on Illinois and we are going to be prepared every day the best we can.”

When asked if he has a problem with the way the tunnel at Michigan is handled, Tucker said: “That’s not something for me to speak to. Obviously there is an ongoing investigation, so I’m not going to comment any further about that.”

When asked what he hopes both sides learn from this, Tucker said: “We are not here to make any excuses about the behavior, so we are going to be accountable and transparent. Integrity is very, very important. We are going to continue to learn as we go and work every single day to get better and that’s how we are going to approach it.”

When asked how disturbing this incident was to him, personally, Tucker said: “I’m deeply sorry to both the university, the Big Ten Conference, our student-athletes, past and present. Unacceptable is the word that comes to mind. That’s how I feel.”

As of noon on Monday, it was unclear whether Michigan State officials have seen the ABC tunnel video. Harbaugh says it’s egregious.

“It was sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now and also the ABC tunnel cam that is at a higher elevation which shows much more of what took place," Harbaugh said.



