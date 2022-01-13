Tucker says RBs coach, Effrem Reed, will be difference-maker in recruiting

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker didn’t stray too far from his 2021 coaching staff in filling one of his two on-field assistant coaching vacancies for 2022.

Former Michigan State offensive analyst Effrem Reed was officially introduced as the Spartans’ new running backs coach on Thursday.

Sources have indicated for more than a week that Reed would be hired by Michigan State to replace former running backs coach William Peagler, who left after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to become an assistant coach at the University of Florida. The hiring became official on Thursday.

Sources have told SpartanMag.com that the other vacancy on Tucker’s staff will be filled by Brandon Jordan, who will become MSU’s defensive ends coach.

Jordan has gained a following in football circles as being a pass rush guru, somewhat similar to quarterback whisperer George Whitfield, but with more NFL contacts, through his training company, BTJordan Trench Performance.

Jordan, is a native of New Orleans and has been headquartered recently out of Houston, Texas, has worked with 195 defensive linemen and edge rushers who are currently on NFL rosters. Jordan has also worked with many rising four-star recruits for the classes of 2023 and ’24.

Adding Jordan and Reed to the staff will give Tucker a pair of Louisiana natives and provide more horsepower to MSU’s recruiting ventures in that state.

Reed, 29, spent two seasons as an offensive analyst for Tucker’s program, working closely with Peagler and the running backs. Reed left Michigan State following the 2021 season to become the running backs coachat Georgia Southern. However, when Peagler moved on, Tucker turned to Reed, a native of Baton Rouge, La., who played at the university of Louisiana from 2012-15. Reed played under current Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson when Johnson served as offensive coordinator for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“Coach Reed is an excellent role model for our players,” Tucker said via social media on Thursday. “In addition he is a tireless worker with a relentless dedication to teach, motivate, and develop players. He will be a difference maker for us on the recruiting trail and I’m excited about his future.”

Reed spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Louisiana before joining Tucker’s staff as an analyst in 2020.

When Clay Helton hired Reed on Dec. 7, the first-year Georgia Southern coach boasted Reed’s contributions at Michigan State.

"Effrem is one of the brightest young coaches in the profession today," Helton said in a press release on Dec. 7. "Having served under Mel Tucker at Michigan State, Effrem knows what it takes to build an elite college football program. Effrem was instrumental in the development of Kenneth Walker III, helping the running back through a very successful 2021 Heisman campaign. He has strong recruiting ties to the southeast having played and coached at Louisiana."

Reed spent two seasons (2018-19) at Louisiana. He was a defensive graduate assistant for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2019 and the director of player engagement in 2018.

Reed was a four-year letterwinner as a running back for Louisiana from 2012-15. As a redshirt freshman in 2012, Reed recorded career highs in rushing yards (414), carries (86) and rushing touchdowns (5). He played in 44 games throughout his career and compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards to go along with eight TDs.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Reed was a first-team all-state honoree at Dutchtown High School after rushing for 1,926 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2010. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Louisiana in 2015.