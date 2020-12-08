East Lansing, Mich. - The chilly relationship between the coaching staffs of Penn State and Michigan State are not likely to continue.

But recruiting competition between the two Big Ten East foes has been hot, and it's just getting started.

During Tuesday's weekly press conference, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker had many respectful things to say about Penn State head coach James Franklin, including compliments for the Nittany Lions and the success they have had recruiting in the Detroit area.

“I have a lot of respect for what James Franklin has done throughout his career, what he has done there and what he has done to build that team,” Tucker said. “Penn State has a team that is better than their record. They have gotten better throughout the season. They have good players.”

Penn State is 2-5 after consecutive wins over Michigan and Rutgers. Penn State began the season 0-5 for the first time in school history.

“Those (Penn State) guys fly around and they have a good pressure package,” Tucker said. “They seem to be able to play to the strength of their players. They are able to mix coverages. They seem to be growing and getting better.

“When you look at Coach Franklin, the guy is really, really smart, obviously. He has good experience and he’s had success. You’re not going to be on his staff, you’re not going to be able to coach for him if you don’t know what you're doing. All the guys he has on his staff are good coaches that are competent guys that know ball, they know how to coach, they know how to recruit. That’s what a good staff should be about and he has that.”

These complements are in contrast to the prickly feelings that existed between Franklin and the Mark Dantonio regime in recent years.

Franklin was seemingly put off by Michigan State using senior center Jack Allen for a 9-yard touchdown run in a 52-16 victory over Penn State in 2015, a season in which Michigan State won the Big Ten Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff.

Allen’s touchdown run came with 9:48 left in the game. It was a base running play to honor an offensive lineman on Senior Day, something Michigan State did a few times during that era. It could be argued that it wasn’t quite the same as throwing deep with a four-touchdown lead with three minutes to play.

It became well-known that Allen’s touchdown run hurt Franklin’s feelings. The two staffs had run-ins on the recruiting trail as well.

Franklin sought revenge the following year and went out of his way to achieve it. He called for a deep pass play with Penn State leading 38-12 with 3:40 remaining. Starting quarterback Trace McSorley hooked up with Andre Robinson on a 40-yard bomb for a touchdown and a 45-12 lead.

Dantonio watched from the Michigan State sideline, standing front and center, away from his players, fully aware of what Franklin was trying to do.

When Penn State regained possession at the end of the game, the Nittany Lions threw a swing pass to walk-on running back Irvine Paye at the 20-yard line in the final seconds. Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey nearly knocked himself out trying to put a hard hit on Paye at the 20-yard line as the game ended.

Michigan State bounced back to upset No. 7-ranked Penn State the following year, 27-24, in 2017. Michigan State also upset No. 8 Penn State, 21-17, in 2018.

However, Franklin won the last meeting between the two teams, 28-7, last year.

Dantonio went 4-2 all-time against Franklin.

This year, Penn State has commitments from four of the top 15 high school players in the state of Michigan. Michigan State recruited all four players, and finished second for Belleville linebacker Jamari Buddin.

Last year, Penn State beat out Michigan State for Oak Park safety Enzo Jennings, who was ranked the No. 4 player in Michigan.

Penn State has arguably out-recruited not only Michigan State but also Michigan in the Detroit area this year.

Hired in February, Tucker was hamstrung by a late start for some recruits as part of the 2021 recruiting campaign, but would like to begin cutting into Penn State's recruiting success as soon as possible for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

“It’s not about one game,” Tucker said. “It’s about relationshiops. Penn State, they have a good program. They have one coach in particular on their coaching staff that is from the Detroit area and played in the Public School League there and has connections with coaches there that he grew up with and they trust him. So obviously because of that and their connections, they are able to go in there and recruit good players."

Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tim Banks is a native of Detroit. Banks has coached at Penn State since 2016.

Banks is a graduate of Central Michigan University and Detroit Martin Luther King High School. He has had a hand in Penn State's recruiting success in Detroit.

“A lot of recruiting is about relationships and trust because you have these young men who have been brought up through peewee and Pop Warner and elementary and junior high, high school football, and they have been part of the community," Tucker said.

The coaches and mentors who were instrumental in the recruits’ development during those years remain influential in college decisions. College coaches need to build strong relationships with those youth coaches and mentors.

“They (youth coaches and members of the community) want those players to have the best chance to succeed academically and athletically,” Tucker said. “A lot of times they will send players to places where they have people that they can trust that will take care of them just like they were their own children. A lot of it is about relationships.

“We are working hard to build the relationships, not just here in the state but outside of our state, to get the players that we need to compete to win the Big Ten and get into the Playoff.