State College, Pa. - Following Michigan State’s loss at Penn State on Saturday. Spartan head coach Mel Tucker said Malcolm Jones, one of the eight players suspended due to the tunnel incident at Michigan in October, has been reinstated to the team.

Six of the eight were charged with misdemeanor assault, and one was charged with a felony aggravated assault. But Jones was not charged, and is back with the team.

“Malcolm Jones practiced on Thursday and Friday and is reinstated,” Tucker said. “I don’t have any updates on the other seven guys right now. I don’t have enough information to give you any more updates.”

Jones is a true freshman defensive back from Leesburg, Ga.

Payton Thorne and Xavier Henderson spoke on the record for the first time, following Saturday’s loss to Penn State, about the suspended players.

“I have talked to them, not really about the situation, just saying what’s up, checking in with them, checking on their mental, but not really about the situation specifically,” Henderson said after Michigan State’s 35-16 loss at Penn State.

In the tunnel video shot by ABC, Henderson can be seen herding and escorting teammates to the tunnel after the short fights which broke out following Michigan’s victory over Michigan State on Oct. 29.

Thorne says he has offered support to the suspended players.

“I haven’t gone into detail with any of the guys,” Thorne said. “It’s just when you see them, you say what’s up to them. You miss those guys and hope they are doing well.

“Really, most all of them are really good people that got caught in a bad situation and you feel terrible for them because obviously it’s coming down pretty hard on them. It just stinks.

“It just shows, wrong place, wrong time type thing. We had a couple of guys who didn’t hardly do anything that got in trouble, so we feel for those guys. Like I said, we have their backs. We’re there for them. We hope they are doing all right during this time.”

Michigan State finished its regular season with a 5-7 record. Michigan State still has a chance to earn a bowl bid, if there are not enough 6-6 teams to fill the national bowl slots.