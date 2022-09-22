Tucker Radio Recap: Barker, Spartans prep for Minnesota
East Lansing, Mich. — Another Thursday means another Mel Tucker radio show. The Michigan State football coach previewed Minnesota and interviewed tight end Daniel Barker during his weekly trip to Reno’s East in East Lansing.
Here's what was said.
On Minnesota
Michigan State is well aware, by now, of how things fell apart last week against Washington. The team watched a continuous copy of the first half on Monday, which is something they don’t normally do. Tucker felt it was necessary to improve the Spartans' complimentary play between all three phases.
“What happened last week is we didn’t play good football,” Tucker said. “We didn’t start fast, we weren't physical in offense, defense and special teams. We didn’t come out and establish that we could stop the run. We knew that they would live on explosive plays and we didn’t stop that. We didn’t run the ball, we didn’t have a lot of opportunities in the first half to do that. We didn’t take care of the ball and we just played overall poor football.”
How does Tucker’s team tend to these issues and rebound against the Golden Gophers on Saturday in East Lansing? It starts in the trenches, he said.
“We need to be able to run the football,” Tucker said. “When you can’t stop the run and you can’t run it, then you don’t have a chance to beat good teams. This game is going to be about who wins the battle of the trenches. That’s been a point of emphasis for us during the week, is to make sure that we stop the run. And then we have to be able to run the football on our terms. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s something that we have to be able to do.”
Minnesota’s calling card is its run game and offensive line play. Tucker hopes his team matches the Gophers’ physicality in a hard-nosed, old-fashioned Big Ten football game.
“The name of the game is hit in football,” Tucker said. “We have to win the battle of the trenches and we have to be more physical. It’s going to be a physical Big Ten football game. There’s a lot of other things that we have to do in the game, but if we’re not more physical and we can’t stop the run and run the football and shore the line of scrimmage and win that physical battle, then how can we expect to get much done?”
Minnesota’s offense is powered by sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Morgan provides a steady, veteran presence under center for coach PJ Fleck’s offense, as compared to Ibrahim’s explosiveness in the run game. Ibrahim is tied for second in the nation in total rushing yards this season with 464.
Minnesota ranks eighth nationally in scoring offense with 49.7 points per game.
“They have a very high-powered offense,” Tucker said. “They want to run the football. They’re not trying to fool anyone. They run inside zone and outside zone until the cows come home, if they can. They have a very experienced quarterback, one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the school. He’s very accurate and he’s efficient. He’s a great leader. We have a tall task ahead. We have to stop the run.”
National sack leader Jacoby Windmon and the Spartan pass rush failed to get anything going against Washington's offensive line. Michigan State registered zero sacks of Michael Penix, Jr. after recording 12 between the prior two weeks. That must change if Michigan State hopes to compete with Minnesota.
“Minnesota’s offensive line is maybe the number-one rated offensive line in the country in terms of running the football,” Tucker said. “Their tight ends do a great job blocking as well. It’s a challenge for our defense, but it’s also a challenge for our offensive line because there are questions right now about our ability to run the football.”
Ultimate Growth
It was announced during the show that both Michigan State and Minnesota will wear a sticker with the initials “UG” on their helmets Saturday. This stands for Ultimate Growth, the mission statement of the Gregory H. Montgomery, Jr. Foundation. The foundation, named in memory of the former Michigan State punter who passed away in 2020, raises awareness for mental health resources.
Daniel Barker
Barker had his best showing in the green and white last week against Washington. The Illinois transfer finished with seven receptions for 69 yards. He played a big role in Michigan State’s second-half comeback that fell short.
Barker’s role projects to increase in the following weeks, especially as his relationship with quarterback Payton Thorne grows stronger.
“Payton’s like my best friend,” Barker said. “When I see Payton, I always have to say something to him, or there’s a conversation.
“I think he’s the true definition of a leader. Somebody you want to go out there and be beside and go to war with. Just seeing that, it’s everything you could look for in a quarterback and somebody that you want to play with every Saturday.”
The 6-4, 250-pound Barker provides natural size and ability at the tight end position. His skills as a tight end were developed from a young age. Despite playing the position growing up, Barker modeled his football ability after an in-state legend at wide receiver.
“I remember I used to watch Calvin Johnson,” Barker said. “He was one of the big receivers. I knew I wasn’t as fast, but I knew I had a little speed, so I used to look at Calvin Johnson until I got more deep into tight end and really started seeing what tight end really was.”
While Barker is certainly not new to football, he’s still a rookie on Michigan State’s team. This didn’t make him any less confident walking into the Spartan locker room early on, though.
“I think people kind of gravitate to me, just in general,” Barker said. “Once I come into the room, people kind of attract to my joyfulness, my happiness. People like to see the smile on my face. I want to start a conversation. If they don’t start a conversation, I’ll start one with them.”
Barker and the Spartans look to carry their chemistry into a tough matchup with Minnesota on Saturday.
“I think we've prepared really well,” Barker said. “I think we continue to raise the intensity. I think everybody knows what they have to do and what’s the task at hand. We have to go back out there and protect the Woodshed. So I feel like it’ll be good, we’ll get back on top.”