Michigan State is well aware, by now, of how things fell apart last week against Washington. The team watched a continuous copy of the first half on Monday, which is something they don’t normally do. Tucker felt it was necessary to improve the Spartans' complimentary play between all three phases.

“What happened last week is we didn’t play good football,” Tucker said. “We didn’t start fast, we weren't physical in offense, defense and special teams. We didn’t come out and establish that we could stop the run. We knew that they would live on explosive plays and we didn’t stop that. We didn’t run the ball, we didn’t have a lot of opportunities in the first half to do that. We didn’t take care of the ball and we just played overall poor football.”

How does Tucker’s team tend to these issues and rebound against the Golden Gophers on Saturday in East Lansing? It starts in the trenches, he said.

“We need to be able to run the football,” Tucker said. “When you can’t stop the run and you can’t run it, then you don’t have a chance to beat good teams. This game is going to be about who wins the battle of the trenches. That’s been a point of emphasis for us during the week, is to make sure that we stop the run. And then we have to be able to run the football on our terms. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s something that we have to be able to do.”

Minnesota’s calling card is its run game and offensive line play. Tucker hopes his team matches the Gophers’ physicality in a hard-nosed, old-fashioned Big Ten football game.

“The name of the game is hit in football,” Tucker said. “We have to win the battle of the trenches and we have to be more physical. It’s going to be a physical Big Ten football game. There’s a lot of other things that we have to do in the game, but if we’re not more physical and we can’t stop the run and run the football and shore the line of scrimmage and win that physical battle, then how can we expect to get much done?”

Minnesota’s offense is powered by sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Morgan provides a steady, veteran presence under center for coach PJ Fleck’s offense, as compared to Ibrahim’s explosiveness in the run game. Ibrahim is tied for second in the nation in total rushing yards this season with 464.

Minnesota ranks eighth nationally in scoring offense with 49.7 points per game.

“They have a very high-powered offense,” Tucker said. “They want to run the football. They’re not trying to fool anyone. They run inside zone and outside zone until the cows come home, if they can. They have a very experienced quarterback, one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the school. He’s very accurate and he’s efficient. He’s a great leader. We have a tall task ahead. We have to stop the run.”

National sack leader Jacoby Windmon and the Spartan pass rush failed to get anything going against Washington's offensive line. Michigan State registered zero sacks of Michael Penix, Jr. after recording 12 between the prior two weeks. That must change if Michigan State hopes to compete with Minnesota.

“Minnesota’s offensive line is maybe the number-one rated offensive line in the country in terms of running the football,” Tucker said. “Their tight ends do a great job blocking as well. It’s a challenge for our defense, but it’s also a challenge for our offensive line because there are questions right now about our ability to run the football.”