SpartanMag - Tucker Presser: Decision at starting QB is forthcoming

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker acknowledged during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that the Spartan coaching staff has a decision to make at the quarterback position.

He spoke only briefly on the situation, but said an evaluation is taking place.

“We are going to go through today and I’m anticipating some time by the end of the day tomorrow (Wednesday), we will know who we are going to go with and then we’re going with. But we’re still in the evaluation process right now.”

A decision on the starting quarterback is not likely to be made public until Saturday when the Spartans play at Penn State (2-5).

Junior Rocky Lombardi has started all six games for the 2-4 Spartans. In two of the last three games, redshirt-freshman Payton Thorne has relieved Lombardi in blowout situations and outproduced the starter.

During Saturday’s 55-12 loss to Ohio State, Lombardi was knocked out of the game due to a heavy hit.

Tucker indicated that Lombardi is recovering well.

“Rocky seemed to be doing better every day,” Tucker said.

Lombardi was 5-of-11 for 33 yards with one interception against the Buckeyes.

Thorne was 16-of-25 for 147 yards with one rushing touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble.

Tucker was asked what he looks for in a quarterback.

“Your quarterback has to be the No. 1 competitor on your team,” Tucker said. “Period.

“If you look at the best quarterbacks in the country, they are the No. 1 competitor on the team, or at least on the offense, and it’s obvious. And they’re leaders and they have command of the offense and they have mental toughness.

“The next thing is you have to have accuracy. You have to be able to deliver the ball accurately. You would like for guys to be able to win outside the numbers.

“We like guys that can go through a read progression and are able to read defenses. We like guys that are able to recognize fronts and coverages and get us out of bad plays and get us into better plays at the line of scrimmage.

“We like guys that are smart that will study the game and then have the poise and patience to be able to go out and execute when it’s tough, when it’s full speed and when you’re on national TV and there are millions of people watching. You need to have the poise to take it from practice to the game.”

Penn State has won consecutive games against Michigan and Rutgers after the first 0-5 start in school history.