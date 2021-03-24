SpartanMag - Tucker Press Conference: Hoping for a traditional Green-White Game

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker would like for Michigan State's Green-White Game to be open to the public on April 24, but that's not his call.

"I hope that it is," he said during Tuesday's Zoom press conference. "I would love to get the fans in there. I don't know if it is going to be open to fans."

That will be up to local health officials and politicians. Tucker can only control the football proceedings this spring, and he's pleased to preside.

"Certainly a spring game with fans, loud, a buzz - I would love to have the band out there, the cheerleaders out there, the mascot, get the whole thing going if we can," he said. "But that's to be determined. How much of that we'll be able to do, we'll see."

From a football growth standpoint, Tucker would like to have as much of a game simulation as possible. He isn't sure what type of format the annual Green-White Game will take on, but he's hoping to have enough bodies to put forth a traditional style of spring matchup.

"You want to put the players in as many game-like situations as you can," he said. "Any time you get a chance to scrimmage or play a game, you want to take advantage of those opportunities."

Video of Tucker's press conference below: