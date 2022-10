East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker heaped credit onto Michigan State fans for helping the Spartans pull out a 34-28 overtime victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. His postgame press conference is below.

"I want to thank our fans for hanging with us," Tucker said. "I know it's been a tough stretch for all of us but that's what Spartans do. We don't quit. We keep chopping and keep going after it relentlessly until we get it right.

"Homecomeing, this is is an important weekend for Spartan Nation and our fans were a huge factor in our game today. The student section was loud, really getting after it and we feed off of it. We feel the buzz."