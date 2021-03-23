Tucker, players relish return of spring football
On the first day of spring football practice, Michigan State has work to do to take the significant steps necessary to field the type of team that Spartan fans can be proud of under second-year hea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news