SpartanMag - Tucker on Gaoteote: 'He's a huge get for us'

East Lansing, Mich. - With the afternoon signture of four-star linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote the Spartans’ team recruiting ranking moved up a few notches, and Mel Tucker’s smile broadened.

“He’s a huge get for us,” Tucker said during an appearance on the Big Ten Network Tuesday afternoon. “I love him. He loves football. He’s aggressive. He’s got great instincts. He’s physical and loves Michigan State and he wants to be here.”

Gaoteote (6-2, 215) signed with Michigan State just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. He had not signed prior to Tucker’s noon press conference, so the first-year Spartan head coach was unable to speak about Gateote during the press conference.

Tucker’s BTN appearance became the first time Tucker was able to publicly comment on Gaoteote.

Gaoteote, from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School, is ranked the No. 160 player in the country and the No. 10 outside linebacker in the nation by Rivals.com. He was previously committed to USC.

Gaoteote is MSU’s fifth four-star recruit, which elevated the Spartans’ standing in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings from No. 27 to No. 23. It moved Michigan State from No. 7 to No. 5 in the Rivals.com Big Ten recruiting rankings.

“He wants to play physical, hard-nosed football and that’s what we’re all about here,” Tucker said. “He’s relentless and he is process-driven. He is mature beyond his years.”