Tucker on all 26 new Spartans: 'Everything matched up'

East Lansing, Mich. - Eight-teen of the 23 high school players that Michigan State signed on Wednesday committed to the Spartans prior to MSU’s surprising 10-2 season.

On Wednesday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was able to speak publicly about all 23 players, plus players Michigan State has acquired through the transfer portal.

“A lot of these guys who committed before the season were sold on more than what our record would be,” Tucker said. “The infrastructure preceded the culture, which preceded the success. So when players took their official visit or an unofficial visit this summer, they could see the infrastructure and the culture was in place to have a successful program. This season, the results in terms of wins and losses, just kind of confirmed that with them. That’s good because everything matched up.”

Tucker on each member of the incoming class, plus bio information:

* On QB Katin Houser (6-3, 195, Anaheim, Calif./St. John Bosco): “Athletic, versatile. He can make all the throws. He has a quick release. He is a leader. He is very, very poised in the pocket, very confident. Has command of the offense. He has the ‘it’ factor in our opinion. He played on one of the best high school teams in the country and he is an early enrollee.”

* On Wisconsin RB transfer Jalen Berger (6-1, 205, Newark, N.J./Don Bosco Prep): “Was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Played at a great high school program in Don Bosco Prep. He is quick, shifty, elusive. He finishes forward. He is very good on yards after contact. He is very versatile and he is a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield. He will enroll in January.”

* On WR Antonio Gates Jr. (6-2, 187, Detroit/Dearborn Fordson): “He is the son of an All-Pro tight end. Antonio is long and he is athletic. He can take the top off the defense. He is a very tough player, very physical. He is very productive and had 55 catches for 925 yards in his senior year. He has great hands and he is fast and he is a polished route runner.”

* On WR Tyrell Henry (6-0, 171, Roseville): “Another versatile athlete. He is a great returner on special teams. Six punt returns for touchdowns, also two kick returns for touchdowns. He has some wiggle. He has some burst. He led Roseville to its first district championship. He is a team leader. Very glad to have him.”

* On WR Javon Glover (6-1, 195, Sarasota, Fla./Riverview): “Long. Fast. He is a true burner. He has legitimate long speed. He is athletic. He has great catch radius, which is friendly to the quarterback. He is a play maker. He can make the tough catches at the touch point. He is physical. The sky is the limit with this athlete.”

* On TE Jack Nickel (6-4, 236, Milton, Ga.): “He is big, he is physical. He is a pass catching tight end and he has big-time upside. He loves football. He played four years on the varsity. His dad played the same position at Stanford. He will be an early enrollee.”

* On TE Michael Masunas (6-4, 241, Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton High): Tough, physical, hard-nosed tight end. He made drastic improvement from his junior year to his senior season. He has a lot of potential. He is a powerful blocker and he has very, very soft hands.”

* On OT Ashton Lepo (6-7, 270, Grand Haven): “Dream Team selection in the state of Michigan. Ranked the best offensive tackle in the state of Michigan. Massive upside. He gets bigger every time we see him. He is quick and he is agile as an athlete. He flashes power and he absolutely loves Michigan State.”

* On OG Gavin Broscious (6-4, 305, Surprise, Ariz./Desert Edge High): “This guy is a mauler. He plans to finish every play. He is tough. He is physical. He loves Michigan State. He is a great leader. He is a punisher. He is a good athlete. He has quick feet. He is a relentless competitor.”

* On OG Kristian Phillips (6-4, 350, Conyers, Ga./Salem High): “‘Big Dooley’ is his nick-name. He was the first commitment in the class. You can see why. He is a massive human being. He is physical. He loves contact and he has very quick feet for his size. He is somewhat of a dancing bear.”

* On OT Braden Miller (6-6, 290, Aurora, Colo./Eaglecrest High): “Polished. Physical, tough, powerful. Very technical. Plays with great leverage. Loves contact. He has massive potential. He could help us immediately.”

* On DT Alex VanSumeren (6-3, 300, Bay City, Mich/Garber High): “Tough, physical and athletic interior defensive lineman. He is a relentless competitor. He is also an early enrollee.”

* On DE Chase Carter (6-6, 214, Brooklyn Park, Minn./Minnehaha Academy): “Versatile, long athlete who held Division I offers in football and basketball. He has great length and flexibility, pass rush ability. He had a very good senior season with 13 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. He is just what the doctor ordered in terms of an edge presence.”

* On DE James Schott (6-4, 220, Greenwood, Ind./Center Grove High): “Two-time state champion. He high school team is ranked No. 9 in the nation. He is long, athletic and he is a great pass rusher. He is a track sprinter. Relentless motor. High character kid. He is another guy that gets bigger and bigger every time you see him.”

* On DE Zion Young (6-6, 226, Atlanta Westlake): “Very, very productive senior season. Long, athletic edge rusher. He has huge upside. We are really excited about his future as a Spartan. Former Spartan Tre Person coaches him at Westlake.”

* On Florida transfer DE Khris Bogle (6-4, 240, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Cardinal Gibbons High): “He started three games and played in 11, with 23 tackles and three sacks. He was a Top 50 player in the nation coming out of high school. I recruited him while I was at UGA. He’s big, he’s long, he’s athletic. He brings the immediate pass rush capability. He should have an immediate impact on our defense.”

* On LB Quavian Carter (6-3, 200, Albany, Ga./Lee County High): “Quick, physical, quick reactor sideline to sideline. See ball, get ball. Athletic in space. He will move from the safety position into the box at linebacker. This guy loves football, lives football and is a teammate of Malcolm Jones.”

* On UNLV LB transfer Jacoby Windmon (6-2, 230, New Orleans/John Ehret High): “He had 119 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He is a highly-rated portal transfer. He was a (second team) All-Mountain West linebacker. Tough, physical. Leader. High football IQ. He is extremely explosive. He is an immediate impact type player. He is an early enrollee.”

* On Mississippi State LB transfer Aaron Brulé (6-1, 220, Metairie, La./Archbishop Rummel High): “He had 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks this year. Very, very high football IQ. Just graduated from Mississippi State. Tough. He is a leader on and off the field and he will be here in January as an early enrollee.”

* On CB Caleb Coley (6-0, 165, Warner Robins, Ga./Houston County High): “He is wiry, shifty, athletic. Very, very tough. Physical player. He looks for contact. Excellent ball skills. Great in coverage. Versus the run he is a willing tackler. You are going to love this kid. He is very spiritual. He knows his purpose in life and he is an early enrollee.”

* On CB Ade Willie (6-1, 185, Sarasota, Fla./IMG Academy): “Very good athlete. He has great balance and body control. He has great size and length for his position. He is tough, physical. He runs well and he has very good electronic 40-yard dash times. He played for an excellent program in IMG. Very versatile athlete and I’m looking forward to seeing how many positions he can play in the secondary. He is an early enrollee.”

* On safety Jaden Mangham (6-2, 185, Bingham Farms, Mich./ Birmingham Groves High): “Versatile on both sides of the ball. Great length and ball skills. He is a sideline-to-sideline guy, has excellent range. I coached his brother at Colorado and I know the family very well. He is an early enrollee.”

* On safety Dillon Tatum (5-11, 185, West Bloomfield): “Very tough, physical, aggressive player. Versatile athlete. Plays both sides of the ball. Very explosive, super competitive. Runs track, and is also an early enrollee.”

* On defensive back Malik Spencer (6-1, 190, Buford, Ga.): “Three-time state champion at Buford. He’s tough, physical. He is high-motor. He trains year-round and has excellent ball skills. He is contact-tough. He practices and plays at a very, very high level and he is a player that could step in and make an immediate impact for us.”

* On defensive back Malcolm Jones (6-1, 190, Leesburg, Ga./Lee County High): “One of the most physical players that I’ve seen on tape in the last five or six years. He just visited campus. He has great size and length. We are going to start him at the cornerback position initially. He has elite level ball skills as a receiver in his junior year. He is a Kam Chancellor type of athlete.”

* On kicker Jack Stone (6-0, 190, Dallas/Highland Park High): “He has a big-time leg. Strong on kickoffs and field goals. Plays for one of the best teams in Texas.”