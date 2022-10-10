East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State’s four-game losing streak has included two blowout losses at home, most recently Saturday’s 49-20 drubbing at the hands of No. 3 Ohio State.

Michigan State was down 35-13 by the time halftime arrived against the Buckeyes. What early fuel the Spartans had in the tank appeared to be running low at that point, and Spartan fans recognized that. Ohio State went on scoring drives of 75 and 91 yards to end the second quarter, negating a successful Spartan drive that made it an eight-point game with 10:43 left in the half.

The student section cleared in a hurry, and by the end of the game, a sea of bright scarlet stood out in the Spartan Stadium crowd more than it already had that day.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said he wasn’t shocked about the dwindling number of fans as the game wore on.

“Quite frankly, I don’t have any expectations of unconditional support from anyone in my life, period,” Tucker said. “Maybe a handful of people. Like from human beings, I don’t expect unconditional support from anyone. I might be able to count on one hand how many people that I may expect that from, and that’s it. That’s not an expectation that I have, you know, unconditional support from anyone, ever. Including my dogs, PJ and KJ. Dog is man’s best friend, right? Like, win or tie. That’s when dogs are your best friend, win or tie. I come home, we don’t play well, KJ and PJ, they’re looking at me like, ‘really? Is that it?’

“I don't get mad at them, and I'm still going to feed them. I mean, it’s like, what do you expect? That’s how I feel about it. How else am I supposed to feel about it?”

Even during last year’s 11-win season, those in the student section would have to occasionally be encouraged to stay via social media. In those situations, Michigan State would be the team up big, and things like weather might have discouraged fans from staying the whole time.

As much as Tucker would like for Michigan State fans to remain at the game, he had a slightly different message for them this time around.

“What do I say to the fans? We need to play better football so that you can be proud and so that there’s a brand of football out there that you expect,” Tucker said. “And then we’ll get more of what we want from our fans.”

Meanwhile, Ohio State fans remained in full force. O-H-I-O chants could be heard in the second half as scarlet and gray painted the eastern side of Spartan Stadium. The Buckeye fan base always travels well, so a short trip up north wasn’t going to stop them from making their presence felt.

Even as the number of Ohio State fans grew in comparison to those in green and white, Tucker remained focused on the task at hand.

“Myself, I really actually don’t notice that,” Tucker said, referring to Michigan State fans leaving early. “I’m down into the game. It may be brought to my attention now, maybe after the game.”

Tucker understands that in order for visiting fans to be the ones leaving early, Michigan State simply has to perform better.

“It is a performance-based business,” Tucker said. “It’s a production business. And it is a business. But again, I don't expect unconditional support from anyone, ever. That’s not an expectation that I do have. There’s no reason to think like that, in my mind. It may be different for others. I haven't coached anywhere, college or pro, where there’s been unconditional support.

So why would I expect that?”