East Lansing, Mich. - Six weeks after a terrible performance at home against Minnesota, the Spartans notched their most impressive and noteworth victory of the season, winning 23-15 at No. 14 Illinois on Saturday.

Michigan State has started 24 different players on defense this year, and showed on Saturday that a combination of old veterans and rising new role players is forming a workable collective.

“Our depth has certainly been tested this season and we are starting to see some progress form some of the guys, as opposed to week three, week four,” head coach Mel Tucker said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “We’re making progress, especially on the defensive side of the ball where we have had the lion’s share of our injuries.”

Tucker was asked if he will be reassessing the suspensions of eight players who were involved in the altercation in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the loss to Michigan on Oct. 29.

“We don’t have any new information," Tucker said. "We are taking it one day at a time. We have the guys that we have today and if something changes then we will adapt and adjust.”

Video of Tucker's press conference:



