Tucker: My focus is on the school down the road (not LSU)

East Lansing, Mich. - Monday marked the first day that Mel Tucker has met with media since his name was included as a speculative candidate for the vacant head coaching position at LSU, which came open on Oct. 17.

When asked about the LSU job eight minutes into Monday’s press conference, Tucker’s comment was brief.

“My focus is on the upcoming game versus the school down the road,” Tucker said. “That’s where my concern and my focus is. I really appreciate you understanding that.”

Tucker’s name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the LSU opening due to Michigan State’s unexpected 7-0 start to the 2021 season. Tucker spent one season as a defensive backs coach at LSU in 2000 under Nick Saban, before being hired away by Jim Tressel and Mark Dantonio to take the same job at Ohio State.

Tucker spent four additional years in the SEC from 2015 (as an assistant coach for Saban at Alabama) through 2016-18 (as defensive coordinator at Georgia). He developed a strong reputation for player development, X’s and O’s scheming and recruiting while at Alabama and Georgia which makes him an interesting candidate for any power job that may come open in that part of the country.

Other coaches whose names have been listed by media sources as potential candidates for the LSU job include Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, Baylor head coach Joe Aranda, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson said the topic has not come up with Spartan players.

“I haven’t heard one dude in the locker room say anything about it,” Henderson said. “I saw it and took it with a grain of salt. He (Tucker) hasn’t really said anything specific toward us. That’s for him. He’s not worried about it. Right now obviously he is worried about this game and his full focus is on our preparation today and tomorrow. We wouldn’t think about it too much.”