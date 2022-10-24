East Lansing, Mich. — In two of his three seasons as Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker will have faced Michigan coming off a bye week. The Spartans had a week off before last season’s 37-33 victory over the Wolverines, just as they do this year.

The circumstances heading into this season's matchup against the No. 4 Wolverines are different from a year ago. Instead of being an undefeated top-10 team, the Spartans will travel to Ann Arbor as 22-point underdogs.

Still, Michigan State’s preparation over the break has reflected Tucker’s understanding of the importance of this game and the stakes that come with it.

“It’s just all about the delivery of the information to the players and how it’s presented to them,” Tucker said. “In terms of what this game means and things like that. We really didn’t roll out the bulletin board material and all the videos and all the stuff until this morning, even though it’s already out there. But we rolled that stuff out this morning. Just from an educational standpoint, the players can get it from us and they don’t have to get it from the outside. And then we build from there.”

Before 2021, the last time Michigan State faced Michigan following a bye week was in 2011. The Spartans won that game 28-14 in East Lansing, two weeks after they beat Ohio State 10-7 in Columbus.

Michigan State has won 10 of its last 14 games against Michigan, including the two in 2011 and 2021.

To try and continue its recent success against Michigan, Michigan State prepared with focus and intention over the break. A few players also recovered from injury.

“We had a chance to get our players rested, get some guys back healthy, get a lot of good work in last week and introduce the game plan,” Tucker said.

Michigan State found some of its footing against Wisconsin thanks to the return of defensive tackle Jacob Slade and safety Xavier Henderson from injury. The convenient timing of this year’s bye week cannot be understated in terms of the pair’s continued recovery and the recovery of a few of their teammates.

“You use the time to get healthier and hopefully get some guys back,” Tucker said. “That’s what the bye week is for and we certainly use it for that. We’ll see who we can get back and get ready to play. But it does matter who’s out there and you can see a significant difference when you have two of your best players back out on the field.”

The Spartans beat Wisconsin 34-28 in thrilling fashion and will carry their new-found momentum into a hostile Michigan Stadium.

“Success leaves clues,” Tucker said. “We were able to look at the Wisconsin game and say this is why we were able to have success, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams. Why were we efficient in the run game, why were we able to get off the field on third down, create takeaways and things like that. We study those things and then we want to make sure that we understand why we had success so that we can repeat it. Because if you don’t understand why you were able to get it done, then it’s hard to repeat that. So we’ve spent a significant amount of time with that, dissecting that game and breaking it down and explaining to our guys why we had success and why we didn’t have success so there’s a clear understanding, and then we move to the next game plan.”

Maintaining the health of his players, Tucker led the team in less physical, non-contact practices this past week. Hitting will start Tuesday. Still, the bye-week practices remained intense and concentrated on the opponent at hand.

“It was a game-plan focus,” Tucker said. “We didn’t hit, but we were introducing game plans and things like that throughout the week and then also getting some recruiting in at the beginning of the week Monday and then on Friday.”

Preparing for this game, against this opponent, requires greater attention to non-schematic issues. Playing in a packed Big House is one of them, something Tucker hasn’t done since arriving at Michigan State in 2020.

“We’ll use crowd noise in practice, we'll show them videos,” Tucker said of his team’s preparation for the hostile environment. “We’ll make it uncomfortable for them in practice and in the meetings so that they're not overwhelmed when they get to the game.

“It’s what big-time college football is all about. This is not for everyone, but this is what we love to do. So when you get an opportunity to play or coach on a stage like that, it’s special. Not everyone has the opportunity to do something like that. To perform in front of the world, lay it on the line and put it all out there. That’s what our players, that’s what they expect to be able to do when you come here to Michigan State, is play on national TV versus great teams on a huge stage.”

Tucker also made sure his players were informed on the stakes of the game and the history of the rivalry.

“We educate the players, and we talked about it more this morning than we did last week,” Tucker said. “It’s just an educational process with the new guys. Don’t assume anything.

“You don’t want to add to the hype. There’s going to be enough hype just organically with the game itself. There’s no reason to add more to it than need be. But obviously we have to educate our players on the history of the rivalry, on the history of the trophy. The players are going to get the information from somewhere. [I’d] rather them get it from us, in the proper context, so they can put it in perspective and be educated and know, and then move forward and not let it be a distraction.”

Tucker has been intent on limiting distractions this week, and he’s been open about that with his players. The team knows how to navigate them.

“I made it clear to the players in terms of talking to the media and things like that, we’re talking about our preparation and things that we can control,” Tucker said. “We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. There’s a certain way to approach every game, it just takes more discipline and intentional focus when it’s a game of this magnitude, like a rivalry game. You’re more focused and you’re more disciplined and you’re less distracted and you block out the noise even more.

“That’s part of coaching and leading, is making sure everybody’s pointing in the same direction, focused and keeping the main thing the main thing and not getting caught up in some of the other things that are not going to be beneficial to us in our preparation or help us play better.”

Utilizing the extra week has benefitted Michigan State in its rivalry matchup before. It remains to be seen how Tucker’s intentions over the past two weeks will benefit Michigan State in this year’s edition of the game, but the team is confident heading into Ann Arbor.

“We know when the game’s going to be played, so you take it one day at a time from there with intentional focus and just relentless preparation, and it just builds throughout the week so we can be at our best,” Tucker said. “Our best 60 minutes is ahead of us. We haven’t played our best game yet.”