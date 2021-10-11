Tucker: 'I'm having a blast'

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker has mentioned in recent weeks that he enjoys coaching this team. The 6-0 record probably has something to do with that, but MSU’s second-year head coach genuinely likes the group of personalities that make up the 2021 Spartans.

When asked to expand on that during his weekly press conference on Monday, Tucker said, “Oh, I’m having a blast.”

And why shouldn’t he? He says he has enjoyed the agreeable, coachable nature of his players, who have lifted Michigan State to a No. 10 national ranking.

“As coaches, we like to coach,” he said. “We like to eat with the players. We like to see guys getting better, work with them individually, see guys have success, take on the challenge of helping players get better and challenging players. Your resumé is on the tape, player or coach. So the challenge is what can we put on tape? What’s the product and how quickly can we improve it and get it where want it to be?”

It’s a daily undertaking.

“I talked to the staff this morning about how do you get players to do what you want them to do? We all know how we want it, whether it’s a technique or a fundamental or whatever,” Tucker said. “We know how we want it to look and we know how we want it executed. So how do you actually get players to actually do that on a consistent basis with so many moving parts out there? How do you get guys to do what you want them to do? That’s coaching. That’s fun, to me. That’s what we’re here to do. That’s the beauty of it and that’s what makes it fun.”

Tucker took that time to get some feedback from his assistant coaches as to how they are going to go about getting the nation’s No. 10 ranked team to improve from here.

“You have a lot of players who buy into what you’re selling and believe in the process,” Tucker said. “Everybody’s eyes are wide open. No one is delusional. No sense of entitlement. You can get a lot done with that type of group and with that type of culture and that type of mentality. That’s our work in progress. It’s fun, though.”