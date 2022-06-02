Tucker excited to get transfers rolling in conditioning program

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s summer conditioning program kicked off this week with the roster’s three newest members thick into the process.

Running back Jarek Broussard, a transfer from Colorado, tight end Daniel Barker, a transfer from Illinois, and offensive lineman Brian Greene, a transfer from Washington State, joined the rest of the Spartans for the outset of formal team workouts on Tuesday.

Broussard, Barker and Green have been on campus since mid-May. They arrived as graduate transfers after completing spring semester at their previous schools.

“It’s good to have them on campus,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “I saw them in their first week, in the office. As we start into workouts we’ll get a chance to see them more, which is exciting.”

Barker (6-4, 250, Sr., Fort Lauderdale) had 64 receptions in four years at Illinois, including 11 touchdowns.

He joins a tight end room which is looking to replace NFL Draft choice Connor Heyward.

Tyler Hunt (6-3, 235, Sr., Gobles, Mich.) is back as a sixth-year senior with seven career starts and 22 career catches.

Maliq Carr (6-5, 245, Soph., Inkster, Mich.) had eight catches last year, including seven in the last six games.

Hunt is functional. Carr has a high ceiling of potential, and must become a consistent blocker. And Barker is ready for impact.

“He’s already proven at this level of competition,” Tucker said of Barker. “He’s as advertised.”

Broussard (5-9, 185, Sr., Dallas) had six 100-yard games at Colorado. He led the Buffs in rushing with 661 yards (4.7 per carry) last year.

He rushed for 151 yards against Oregon State and 108 against UCLA.

In 2020, he led the Pac-12 in rushing and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, with 895 yards and five touchdowns in just six games of the pandemic-shortened season. He rushed for 301 yards against Arizona.

He averaged 149.2 yards rushing per game, which ranked No. 3 in the nation. He’s hoping to help replace Kenneth Walker III, who ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing last year while toting the football for the Spartans.

Broussard, Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger, senior Elijah Collins and junior Jordon Simmons will compete for carries.

Greene (6-3, 300, Sr., Yakima, Wash.) had 10 career starts at center for Washington State, including six in 2021.

Greene also saw time at right guard for the Cougars last season. He joins a Michigan State interior offensive line that includes Nick Samac (10 starts at center), Matt Carrick (18 starts at right guard) and J.D. Duplain (23 starts at left guard).

Carrick is coming back from a knee injury which forced him to miss the second half of the 2021 season. Samac needs to make the transition from spot starter and back-up to full-time starter - if he can beat out Greene.

Meanwhile, Greene adds a layer of depth and competition from a proven, versatile player.

“It’s important to have guys that can play multiple positions,” Tucker said. “You saw that in our offensive line the past couple of seasons. He (Greene) brings tremendous value in that way.”