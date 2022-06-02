Tucker excited to get transfers rolling in conditioning program
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s summer conditioning program kicked off this week with the roster’s three newest members thick into the process.
Running back Jarek Broussard, a transfer from Colorado, tight end Daniel Barker, a transfer from Illinois, and offensive lineman Brian Greene, a transfer from Washington State, joined the rest of the Spartans for the outset of formal team workouts on Tuesday.
Broussard, Barker and Green have been on campus since mid-May. They arrived as graduate transfers after completing spring semester at their previous schools.
“It’s good to have them on campus,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “I saw them in their first week, in the office. As we start into workouts we’ll get a chance to see them more, which is exciting.”
Barker (6-4, 250, Sr., Fort Lauderdale) had 64 receptions in four years at Illinois, including 11 touchdowns.
He joins a tight end room which is looking to replace NFL Draft choice Connor Heyward.
Tyler Hunt (6-3, 235, Sr., Gobles, Mich.) is back as a sixth-year senior with seven career starts and 22 career catches.
Maliq Carr (6-5, 245, Soph., Inkster, Mich.) had eight catches last year, including seven in the last six games.
Hunt is functional. Carr has a high ceiling of potential, and must become a consistent blocker. And Barker is ready for impact.
“He’s already proven at this level of competition,” Tucker said of Barker. “He’s as advertised.”
Broussard (5-9, 185, Sr., Dallas) had six 100-yard games at Colorado. He led the Buffs in rushing with 661 yards (4.7 per carry) last year.
He rushed for 151 yards against Oregon State and 108 against UCLA.
In 2020, he led the Pac-12 in rushing and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, with 895 yards and five touchdowns in just six games of the pandemic-shortened season. He rushed for 301 yards against Arizona.
He averaged 149.2 yards rushing per game, which ranked No. 3 in the nation. He’s hoping to help replace Kenneth Walker III, who ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing last year while toting the football for the Spartans.
Broussard, Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger, senior Elijah Collins and junior Jordon Simmons will compete for carries.
Greene (6-3, 300, Sr., Yakima, Wash.) had 10 career starts at center for Washington State, including six in 2021.
Greene also saw time at right guard for the Cougars last season. He joins a Michigan State interior offensive line that includes Nick Samac (10 starts at center), Matt Carrick (18 starts at right guard) and J.D. Duplain (23 starts at left guard).
Carrick is coming back from a knee injury which forced him to miss the second half of the 2021 season. Samac needs to make the transition from spot starter and back-up to full-time starter - if he can beat out Greene.
Meanwhile, Greene adds a layer of depth and competition from a proven, versatile player.
“It’s important to have guys that can play multiple positions,” Tucker said. “You saw that in our offensive line the past couple of seasons. He (Greene) brings tremendous value in that way.”
RULE WAIVER, NO IMPACT (YET)
The NCAA’s decision in May to waive the annual 25-man signing limit for the next two years won’t have an impact on the Spartans this year, Tucker said.
The NCAA’s decision allows teams to sign more than 25 per year, as long as teams stay under the 85-scholarship limit.
The ruling won’t affect Michigan State because the Spartans don’t have much room under the 85-scholarship ceiling, and therefore the Spartans aren’t a candidate to exceed 25.
“We’re really close (to 85),” Tucker said. “So that won’t impact us this year. I think it’s going to impact our recruiting in the ’23 class. I think it’s going to impact how many players we bring in mid-year, the early enrollees. It’s going to impact that number quite a bit.”
HORST PREPARING 'TO HAVE A GREAT SUMMER'
Jarrett Horst (6-6, 305, Sr., Middleton, Wis.) hasn’t seen the field since Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over Michigan in Oct. 30, 2021. He missed the final five games of the regular season due to an undisclosed injury, and spent time away from the team during that period. He returned to the team for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and was in uniform for the Spartans’ victory over Pittsburgh, but did not see the field.
Horst returned to the field for spring practice, but was not in uniform for the spring scrimmage on April 16.
Despite Horst’s absences, Tucker says the left tackle is still very much in the team’s plans for 2022.
“He’s on the roster just like all the other guys, working hard and preparing to have a great summer,” Tucker said.
Horst transferred to Michigan State from Arkansas State prior to the spring of 2021. He played 317 snaps for Michigan State last year and despite missing half of the season, he was voted honorable mention All-Big Ten by coaches and media.
Jarrett Horst, Brandon Baldwin, Spencer Brown and Ethan Boyd are the candidates at offensive tackle for Michigan State in 2022, with Samac (6-4, 310, Sr., Mentor, Ohio) a darkhorse possibility to move outside as well.
Michigan State has sorted through the transfer portal for offensive tackle candidates. Michigan State has been interested in a small handful. Nothing has materialized, but Michigan State hasn’t closed the door on the portal.
“It’s possible,” Tucker said, when asked last week whether Michigan State could add one more player from the portal. “Possibly someone on the offensive line, possibly offensive tackle.”
No new candidates have entered the portal since the May 1 eligibility cutoff deadline. Any player who enters the portal after May 1 has to sit out the 2022 fall season.