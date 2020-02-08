Tucker drops out, what's next?
EAST LANSING - Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker opted out of the Michigan State head football coaching search on Saturday, the day he was scheduled to interview for the Spartan job opening.
Tucker announced his decision with this tweet at 2:43 p.m., Eastern time:
While I am flattered to be considered for the HC job @MSU_football, I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches & supporters. #UnfinishedBusiness #GoBuffs— Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) February 8, 2020
We are #Relentless #Culture #TheBuild
Did he interview? Who else is set to interview?
