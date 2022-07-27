Tucker declines to return volley on Narduzzi

Indianapolis - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker chose not to fire back at Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi, Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last week, Narduzzi - a former defensive coordinator at Michigan State - disparaged the Spartans’ 31-21, come-from-behind victory over the Panthers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta during an appearance on a Pittsburgh podcast.

Narduzzi suggested that Pitt would have won the game if Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett had played in the game. Pickett opted out in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, as did Michigan State superstar tailback Kenneth Walker.

On Tuesday, during the podium portion of the Big Ten’s annual preseason press conference, Tucker was asked about Narduzzi’s assertions that Pitt “would have beaten you badly” if Pickett had played.

Tucker smiled and declined to return volley.

“I really prefer not to get into hypotheticals, especially about games that have been played in the past and were decided on the field,” Tucker said.

Tucker’s comments were much less spicy than Narduzzi’s.

"He is a 21-point difference, OK," Narduzzi said of Pickett last week. "Michigan State gets their butt kicked in. It's at least a 14-point difference if (backup quarterback) Nick Patti plays the whole game. I can tell you that. That's how I feel."

Patti replaced Pickett but was knocked out of the game before halftime.

"If that's one of the best Big Ten teams," Narduzzi began, "let's go to the Big Ten and win it every year."