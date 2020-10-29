East Lansing, Mich. - Two things were abundantly clear during first-year head football coach Mel Tucker’s weekly Zoom meeting with the media earlier this week as Michigan State prepared to face rival Michigan.

He wants to continue to push the culture change of MSU football. And the process needs to continue this week, as the Spartans try to rebound from last week’s disastrous loss to Rutgers and aim for redemption at Michigan.

Tucker is aiming for a culture change in terms of an upgrade in physical play and quality control. Michigan State will need a noticeable improvement in both areas in order to be competitive with Michigan on Saturday.

In its 38-27 loss to the Scarlet Knights, the Spartans (0-1) were exposed in many areas, including pass protection, ball security and an ongoing rash of miscommunications on both sides of the ball

Consequently, those will definitely be areas of focus as MSU faces the Wolverines as more than a three-touchdown underdog.