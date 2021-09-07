Tucker believes Haller's hire can elevate MSU football, athletics

After his weekly press conference, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker hustled over to the Breslin Center for the introductory press conference of Spartan Athletic Director Allen Haller.

Before Tucker left for Haller’s press conference, however, he weighed in on the hire of the former two-sport star at Michigan State in football and track, and longtime fixture in the Michigan State community.

“I am very excited for him, and I work with him on a daily basis,” Tucker said. “I have seen the type of leadership that he has. He has been a Spartan for 30 years or more and he bleeds green and white. He has a way of bringing people together, and he is a progressive thinker.”

Haller was actively involved in Michigan State’s coaching search after Mark Dantonio announced his retirement months after leading the Spartans to victory in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, and Tucker got to know his new boss well during that process.

“What you see is what you get, and you never have to read in between the lines with him,” Tucker said. “That is something that I admire. He knows what it takes to be successful at this level, and I am looking forward to many years of working with him to get this program where it needs to be and to keep it there. Not just football, but our entire athletic department.”