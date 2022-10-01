Mel Tucker wants his staff and his team to block out the noise of negativity that is surrounding the program as it has lost three straight games by double digits, but he tried to break through that negativity to appeal to Michigan State fans, following the Spartans’ 27-13 loss at Maryland on Saturday.

When asked what he would say to Michigan State fans in the wake of this three-game losing streak, which seems certain to hit four straight next week against powerful Ohio State, Tucker said:

“What do I say to the fans, with people being frustrated and things like that? My response is: We need our fans,” Tucker said. “We have not played good football in the last three weeks, but we’re back home and we need our fans.

“We know what they want to see and what they expect. And that’s our expectation as well.

“For me, we’re going to go to work and put this team in the best position to come out here and be successful next week. We’re going to work around the clock to get that done, like we’ve been. We’re going to continue to search for answers, whether that’s scheme or personnel and all of that. But we really do need our fans to support us, the best that they can, understanding that we know what they expect. We’re doing everything we can to get that.”

Michigan State was unbeaten at home last year while posting an 11-2 overall record. The Spartans are 2-1 at Spartan Stadium this year.

“It should be an advantage for us,” Tucker said. “When we’re at home, especially this week, we’re going to need everyone moving in the same direction. I know our fans are frustrated but we have to focus on what’s next. And the most important game is the next game.”

No. 3-ranked Ohio State improved to 5-0 on Saturday with a 49-10 victory over Rutgers.

"We need our fans to show up and support us," Tucker said. "That’s what’s going to help us the most in terms of what they can do for us. We have to do our part. I understand their frustration. That’s the nature of sports. We all want to win in the worst way. They’re frustrated and God knows that we’re not happy about the situation."