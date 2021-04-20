SpartanMag - Tucker amped up about spring scrimmage

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker did a little less smiling and spoke a little faster during his Zoom press conference on Tuesday. You can tell it’s a game week … of sorts.

Michigan State’s second-year head coach will lead his team into its first televised appearance since December when Michigan State stages its spring scrimmage at 2 p.m. on Saturday (BTN).

A crowd of 6,000 is expected, as the Spartans will play before an extended number of fans for the first time since Mark Dantonio’s final game in December of 2019 at the Pinstripe Bowl.

“We have been looking forward to this for quite some time,” Tucker said. “We are really excited about it. It’s an opportunity for our players to play in front of fans. It’s exposure for our program. It’s going to be a great environment. It’s something we didn’t have a year ago and we are really excited to have that on Saturday. It’s going to be on BTN, which is huge for us.”

Saturday’s event won’t be a competitive spring game. Michigan State is not promoting it as the annual Green-White Game. Rather it’s being called a spring scrimmage.

“It’s not going to be a game, per se,” Tucker said.

The day will consist of several periods of regular practice drills. Then there will be scrimmaging in the second half of the day.

“We’re going to give our fans an inside look on how we practice,” Tucker said. “The drills at the first part of the practice will really set the tone. The focus is going to be on efficiency, the attention to detail with which we practice. It’s a chance for everyone to see the culture of our practices and emphasize how we go to work. We want it to be very competitive. It’s going to be a meat-and-potatoes type of practice.

“It’s going to be a glimpse into how we run our practices. It’s not going to be a total game but it’s still going to be very competitive. There’s going to be some fans, some excitement and there will be some pressure as well.”

“Really, this format that we’re planning is going to be the best way to display all of those things based upon the guys we have available.”

Michigan State is low on scholarship players in the back seven on defense. That’s one of the reasons Michigan State is unable to play a competitive, structured Green-White Game. Tucker says teams he has coached in the past normally play a competitive game and he would like to do that at Michigan State at some point.

“We still have work to do with this particular team,” Tucker said. “We’ve got guys coming in this summer that we need to fit into our program and get indoctrinated into our culture. Then we will continue to gain ground and see what happens, but like I said we have a long way to go. We have some catching up to do so that’s what we’re working hard to do each and every day. We are very realistic about what we need to get done. We don’t have a day to waste.”

And there’s not a repetition to waste. That was clear when Tucker began talking about areas of emphasis he is looking for this week, and his RPMs increased.

“I want to see a lower pad level,” he said. “I want to see better hand placement. I want to see better footwork. I want to see guys play faster. I want guys to be more physical on the field. I want to see 11 to the ball on defense. On offense I want to see people getting moved at the line of scrimmage and more push up front in the run game. I don’t want to see any balls on the ground. That’s what we want to see on Saturday.

“On defense, you need to be stout in the trenches. Make sure they cannot run the ball outside. We want to knock people back and stand people up. We want to set the edge and build a wall up front and with the linebackers that are in there to make the plays they are supposed to make. In the back end, we need to solid tacklers, make sure you don’t get the ball thrown over your head and when you have a chance to make a play, make a play.”

Of course, it’s impossible for the offense to create a surge and the defense to knock people back on the same play. That’s where the competitiveness and the demands takes hold.

It’s unclear whether there will be first string vs first string scrimmaging. But when it’s ones vs. twos, the ones will be expected to win and the twos will be expect to hang tough. Demands will be high.

When asked what fans can look for during practice periods or scrimmaging, Tucker mentioned ball care first - perhaps an indication of issues in that area during a recent practice.

“One thing we have to do is take care of the football,” he said. “So if you see footballs on the ground, that’s not a good thing.

“We need to be able to run the ball. So if you take a look at the offensive line, you need to see pad level, you want to see the line of scrimmage moving, you want to see surge, you want to see ball carriers falling forward on contact and running through the smoke, running behind the pads. You want to see guys playing through the echo of the whistle and finishing guys. And when we’re in live situations, you want to see guys on their backs.

“Those are some things that we did last year but it was inconsistent. We need to be able to do those things on a consistent basis.”

(More to come at SpartanMag.com)