Tressel feeling good about top 22
Get $75 in Adidas gear and 25% off your subscription (plus 3 FREE months) when you become a SpartanMag member today!
Michigan State defensive coordinator Mike Tressel provides an update as MSU draws toward the end of preseason camp.
Among the things discussed: Big hits from last week's scrimmage by Tate Hallock and Luke Fulton, improved pass rushing skills from Jacub Panasiuk, progress by junior linebacker Brandon Boyer Randle and more:
Not yet a subscriber?
Get $75 in Adidas gear and 25% off your subscription (plus 3 FREE months) when you become a SpartanMag member today!
Membership info: Sign up for SpartanMag.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Last night on SpartanMag LIVE: