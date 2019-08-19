News More News
Tressel feeling good about top 22

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Michigan State defensive coordinator Mike Tressel provides an update as MSU draws toward the end of preseason camp.

Among the things discussed: Big hits from last week's scrimmage by Tate Hallock and Luke Fulton, improved pass rushing skills from Jacub Panasiuk, progress by junior linebacker Brandon Boyer Randle and more:

