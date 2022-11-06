Champaign, Ill. - Michigan State picked strange circumstances during which to stage its best defensive effort of the season.

Statistically, Michigan State’s performance in beating Illinois, 23-15 on Saturday, wasn’t as good as the Spartans’ 34-28 double-overtime victory over Wisconsin on Oct. 15. But in terms of withstanding repeated sledgehammer attempts by Illinois’ lethal ground game, and mixing coverages against a respectable Illini passing game, the Spartan defense walked out of Memorial Stadium with the right to feel good about itself.

Michigan State had to replace three starters on defense and a second-string defensive end in Angelo Grose, Jacoby Windmon, Zion Young and Brandon Wright - four players who were suspended due to last week’s altercation in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

“We took it one day at a time and once we suspended those players, we knew they were going to be out and we made the adjustments we needed to make,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker.

With the Big Ten yet to hand down judgements or repercussions relating to last week’s incident, Michigan State awaits further rulings.

“We’ll just do what we need to,” Tucker said. “We’ll always try to take the right step, based on the information we have and we are literally going to take it one day at a time.”

Michigan State responded by moving third-string defensive tackle Jalen Hunt to defensive end for the first start of his career. He was solid against one of the best running offenses in the Big Ten.

With Windmon out, the Spartans brought Ben VanSumeren back into the starting lineup at Mike linebacker. He played next to Cal Haladay, and that duo was productive on the interior, with Haladay posting a game-high 3.5 tackles for loss. At times, Haladay had more north-and-south vigor in shooting gaps and finishing plays than perhaps any time in his career.

Aaron Brulé also saw time as an inside linebacker, and at nickel ‘backer, as a handful of Spartans had to expand their roles to play more than one position.

Brulé had five tackles, including 1.5 TFLs.

Illinois boasted the nation’s leader in rushing yardage coming into this game in Chase Brown. He has broken 100 yards rushing in every game, including this one.

But Michigan State contained him to 136 yards on 33 carries (4.1 per attempt), with a long of 18.

The Illini slammed the Michigan State defensive front with 47 Bielema Ball rush attempts. Michigan State held the Illini to 3.3 per carry, and never buckled.

“It was very rugged and physical in the trenches,” Tucker said. “I’m proud of our guys for believing in what we are doing and executing the plan for 60 minutes.”

NEXT MEN UP

With Grose out, Chester Kimbrough returned to the starting lineup for the first time since being demoted to third string following a rough performance at Washington. Kimbrough had four tackles and was credited with a forced fumble on the final play of the game. Illinois recovered that fumble, but the Illini had no time outs remaining, and time expired after the recovery.

“I give (defensive coordinator) Scottie (Hazelton) and our defensive staff a lot of credit for continuing to work to develop our defensive players and work through our injuries,” Tucker said. “We took our lumps but we started to play better.”

Michigan State had several defensive players go down with what appeared to be temporary, minor injuries - although it’s poor form to speculate on such things. Illinois coach Bret Bielema was irritated by the momentum-halting stoppages.

“They set a record for injuries and miraculously came back from all of those,” Bielema said. “So that was a little frustrating, but it’s the game.”

On the side of credibility, there was one occasion when Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks went down with an ailment, was helped off the field, and had to leave the game for a few plays. When he went out, true freshman Malik Spencer replaced him for the first snaps of his college career. So it’s doubtful there was any funny business about that one, considering this was a difficult place for Spencer to get his first taste of college football.

But Spencer, who was a high three-star recruit from Buford, Ga., was solid as a deep safety, and also did not look out of place when deployed near the linebacker level in the dime package.

When players like Simeon Barrow, Jacob Slade and Maverick Hanson lingered on the ground with apparent injuries, it’s important to note that each of those players has been knocked out of games, or longer, at some point this season.

If any team has earned the right to have a few injuries without suspicion, it’s probably Michigan State.

“I don’t know how many different starting combinations we’ve had, but it’s been quite a bit,” Tucker said.

Four starters on defense (Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow, Slade and Jeff Pietrowski) were lost during the second game of the season. A fifth (Khris Bogle) was lost in game four.

Henderson and Slade returned in mid-October, and defensive respectability began to return with them.

“Even in the Ohio State game, we saw that we were starting to play better, starting to get some tackles for loss, starting to get tighter coverage,” Tucker said. “Then we started to get guys back. Slade came back, X came back and we were able to see more productivity on defense overall and just continued to build on that every week. The next man up has been much-needed.

“Credit to our players to continue to get better every day. It’s November and we have to play our best football here down the stretch, and on defense we are playing at a high enough level that it gives us a chance to win.”

Michigan State allowed 441 yards of offense, including 187 in the final 18 minutes while trying to protect the lead. But Michigan State built its lead by repeatedly turning back the Illini, especially in the red zone or on the edge of the red zone.

One exception came on Illinois’ first touchdown, a 60-yard pass play to WR Isaiah Williams. Michigan State was in man-to-man on that play. Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed wasn’t responsible for Williams, but he had a chance to get him to the ground along the sideline from the 30-yard line, all the way to the goal line, but Speed backpedaled behind blockers as if he were playing flag football, and Williams went into the end zone and Speed never got his pants dirty on that play.

Last week, Speed was replaced at halftime by Ronald Williams due to Speed’s lack of physicality in the Michigan game. But Speed wasn’t replaced in this game. He finished the day with a game-high 12 tackles and one pass break-up.

QUALITY CONTROL IMPROVEMENT

Michigan State’s most noticeable area of improvement over the last six weeks has been a 180-degree flip in pass defense. Michigan State still isn’t great at one-on-one coverage at at least one of the cornerback spots. But the big improvement is in the collective quality control of the entire back seven.

When Michigan State lost to Minnesota on Sept. 25, Michigan State telegraphed its coverages well before the snap, and Gophers QB Tanner Morgan looked to the sideline at pre-snap, was put into the proper play for the declared coverage, and Morgan easily picked the Spartans apart.

That was when Michigan State was playing without Xavier Henderson, and struggling to find a pair of communicative safeties and a competent nickel back.

Michigan State has steadily found a capable mix, with Henderson back in the fold and others on the same page with him as the Spartans have added varying levels of coverages without the miscommunications and busts which nagged the secondary last year and the first half of this season.

Michigan State has given up little chunks of passing yardage in each of the pass two weeks against Michigan and Illinois, two of the more efficient passing attacks in the Big Ten in terms of yards per pass attempt and completion percentage. But Michigan State has greatly reduced the number of explosive plays the Spartans allow.

Illinois had a 60-yard TD strike in the first quarter, as WR Isaiah Williams busted loose on a shallow crossing route against man-to-man.

But, for the remainder of the day, Michigan State kept a tight lid on Illinois passing attack, and even confused the Illinois quarterback with changing coverages at times. That is new territory for the Tucker and Scottie Hazelton era. In three seasons in East Lansing, MSU’s defense has been a lot of things, some good and some bad, but confusing to opposing quarterbacks has become a brand new trend, beginning with the victory over Wisconsin when Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard said the Spartans did things in pass defense that they hadn’t shown on film.

As for this game against Illinois, the Spartans played cover-four zone, and cover-three zone, and a little bit of man-to-man, and a little bit of cover-six through most of the first half. That’s basic stuff. But going from one coverage to another with everyone on the same page is something Michigan State has had trouble harnessing over the last couple of seasons. No such trouble in this game.

Then, late in the first half, with Illinois facing third-and-nine at the Michigan State 19-yard line, Michigan State surprised Illini QB Tommy DeVito with cover-two zone for the first time all day.

Michigan State doesn’t have top-notch pass rushers. But the surprise coverage caused DeVito to hold the ball a few beats too long, and Michigan State defensive end DeShaun Mallory was able to get to the QB for a sack.

Meanwhile, Illinois was flagged for a personal foul. Michigan State accepted the penalty, which erased Mallory’s sack from the stat sheet but probably saved the Spartans from giving up a field goal attempt.

Next play, on third-and-24, Michigan State played cover-four, didn’t allow anything deep. DeVito checked down to a tight end in the flat for five yards.

Next play, on fourth-and-19, Michigan State had dime personnel on the field, came with Chester Kimbrough rushing the passer from the slot area, but it wasn’t a blitz. A blitz is a pass rush of five or more rushers. Michigan State brought only four, but one of them was Kimbrough from the slot.

Michigan State played zone coverage behind Kimbrough’s rush. That makes it a zone pressure, not a zone blitz.

Michigan State hadn’t run this thing all day. But they did right here, on fourth down, and no one messed up. That’s progress. The QB was confused again, and threw a weak incompletion. That proved to be one of five fourth-down stoppages on the day for the Spartans.

Illinois’ first drive of the second half ended with a sack by Brulé on third-and-five when Michigan State played cover-six zone. Mallory and Barrow put heat on DeVito as he tried to read the coverage, before finally giving into the sack.

Cover-six is when the defense plays cover-two on one half of the field and cover-four on the other half. All three are zone coverages with two deep safeties.

Michigan State rotated players at safety. Henderson is MSU’s best back there. But Brooks has come along as a strong, capable performer. Meanwhile, true freshman Jaden Mangham was trusted with playing two-deep with Brooks or single-safety deep in man-to-man coverages.

With Brooks and Mangham working as a capable tag team at safety, that freed up Henderson to play some nickel in this game. And there were times when Henderson was at the linebacker level in a dime package while Kimbrough played nickel and Brooks and Mangham played safety.

Dime defense is when six defensive backs are on the field. Michigan State had dime prepared for the Michigan game, but used it more extensively in this game, on passing downs.

Michigan State used its full array of coverages during Illinois’ final two drives.

Illinois’ second-to-last drive, which never moved past the Illinois 25-yard line, was stopped by threee straight downs of man-to-man coverage.

* On second-and-four, Avery Dunn put pressure on DeVito, leading to an incompletion.

* On third-and-four, Michigan State played cover-one (that’s man-to-man, single safety deep), and Barrow brought DeVito down with a coverage sack.

* On fourth-and-10, Michigan State brought Haladay as a fifth man on a blitz, and played cover-one robber. Cover-one is man-to-man with a single safety deep. Robber is a single zone player in the middle of the field, looking to rob crossing routes. Mangham played robber on that play.

And no one messed up.

Illinois’ last drive dangerously penetrated the Michigan State 30-yard line. Speed allowed a deep fade completion on fourth down. His feet kind of hand him in position to play the ball, but he didn’t seem comfortable enough in phase to turn and look for the ball.

DeVito found a receiver in the cover-two hole on second-and-two from the 50-yard line for a gain of 23 between Charles Brantley and Kimbrough. Illinois found an opening, but this was an ambitious, exotic defensive coverage deployed on this play, the type of which a team saves for a final-drive situation.

It didn’t work, but it was saucy.

Michigan State brought Speed from the edge on a corner blitz. However, it wasn’t a true blitz. It was a four-man rush. And Michigan State played zone behind it, so it was a zone pressure.

If a QB sees a cornerback rushing, he can usually assume it’s a five- or six-man blitz with man coverage behind it (because when you rush six, you don’t have enough players leftover to play zone, so it has to be man-to-man).

But not this time. When Speed blitzed, Michigan State rotated its defensive backs to unlikely places. Kimbrough rotated to safety. Safety. That’s a new one for him. Henderson matched up in man-to-man underneath because, in defending with seven, Michigan State had an extra player leftover to do that.

Credit to DeVito for recognizing cover-two to the left sideline and anticipating an opening in the cover-two hole. Did Brantley and Kimbrough play it perfectly? Maybe not. But the QB made a play.

Michigan State kept dealing, and changing the pictures for DeVito.

On first-and-10 at the +27 with :22 seconds left, Michigan State played cover-four zone. Good solid, tight, reliable, zone coverage. When was the last time “reliable” and “coverage” were used in the same sentence to describe Michigan State? Consider it a new thing.

Brulé beat the Illinois left tackle with a spin move and flushed DeVito from the pocket.

Henderson, who has played all over the field on this night, was now at the linebacker level, covering the flat on this play. During a week of film study, if DeVito decided to base a lot of coverage reads on where No. 3 (Henderson) positioned himself, then the middle and late stages of this game wrecked what he thought he knew about this defense, similar to Leonhard’s thoughts on the Michigan State coverages. Devito found no one open and had to throw it away.

* On second-and-10 at the +27 with :16 seconds left, Michigan State went with cover-three. Cover three is zone with three players deep, usually one deep safety and one deep cornerback to each sideline.

On this play, Michigan State had Speed, Mangham and Brantley deep.

At the linebacker level, Michigan State had Kendell Brooks way up in the flat, playing “cloud” responsibility. And Henderson was in the middle playing robber.

Michigan State had Haladay threatening a blitz, but he picked up the tight end in man-to-man, heading to the seam. His man-to-man made this a “combo” coverage, a combination of zone and man.

Again, Michigan State threatened a blitz, but came with four. In rushing four, Michigan State had seven in the back. With three deep protecting the goal line, Michigan State had four coverage players underneath doing various things (Brooks in the flat, Henderson robbing, Haladay in man-to-man).

Brulé again got a little bit of pressure off the edge and DeVito had to escape the pocket. DeVito tried to hit the zone hole again, down the sideline, behind the cloud defender and in front of the sideline defender. This time, with Brooks being the cloud defender, Brooks sank deeper and more effectively than Brantley and Kimbrough had played it as part of a cover-two coverage a few plays earlier.

DeVito didn’t have an open target and threw it away.

* Then on the last play of the game, third-and-10 at the +27 with :11 seconds left, Michigan State played cover-four zone. (Cover-four is four defenders responsible for four equal “quarter” lanes all the way to the goal line). DeVito threw underneath. Kimbrough caused a fumble. Time ran out.

For the last four snaps of the game, Michigan State had done enough throughout the game to keep DeVito guessing. And Michigan State played its coverages well enough down the stretch to prevent him from taking any shots to the end zone on the final drive. Michigan State did it without gambling, and did it while switching responsibilities and roles for its increasingly versatile secondary - and here’s the kicker - all while remaining on the same page.

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton ran of the field at halftime toward the locker room with a little faster, confident, alpha man gait than we’ve noticed from him in the past. He knew he had a good stable of well-prepped horses to ride on this night. And he was right.

“It’s been a process to be able to add coverages and add schemes,” Tucker said. “We’ve done that as we’ve gone throughout this season, even with maybe inexperienced players and younger players in there we knew that we would have to continue to grow from a schematic standpoint and our players have done a very good job learning some new things that give us multiplicity so we can be comprehensive enough to handle what these offenses are throwing at us.”

Illinois managed to throw for 288 yards on 37 pass attempts. Those numbers aren’t great for Michigan State, but the Illini scored just 15 points and struggled in the red zone. Take away the 60-yard outlier against man-to-man, and Speed’s non-attempt to tackle anybody on that play, and a solid B day of pass defense probably becomes a B-plus.

In the end, when Michigan State needed it most, the Spartan pass defense was able to change pictures for DeVito and prevent any receivers from getting separation.

“We were able to disguise and we were able to mix up our coverage and we were able to get some guys back to the point that we were able to get some dime packages the last couple of weeks which really helps get more speed on the field so you can play more coverages and you can disguise more and you can match up a lot better,” Tucker said. “I think what you’re seeing is Scottie and his staff have done a great job continuing to press forward and not make excuses. We have to figure out what we can do with the guys that we have and push the limit scheme-wise and the guys have really embraced that.”